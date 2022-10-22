Will Modern Warfare 2 have Zombies? In-game image sparks player excitement

Sam Comrie is a journalist based in South Yorkshire, UK. He has an MA in Multimedia Journalism and joined Dexerto in 2021 after producing content for NME and Red Bull Gaming. Sam writes about the latest gaming, TV & Movies and trending entertainment news. Whether it’s what’s happening in the world of Marvel, Star Wars or DC Comics, streamers such as Pokimane and Mizkif, or updates on Fortnite and Modern Warfare, Sam is on it. He loves playing the likes of Fortnite and Call of Duty and enjoys watching Peep Show, Succession and Michael Mann movies. Contact him here: [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2 players have responded with excitement after in-game assets pointed to the inclusion of a Zombies mode. But will the Infinity Ward title return to the classic CoD mode? Here, we run through what we know.

Call of Duty has introduced players to a plethora of modes over the years. Few have maintained the staying power of the franchise’s beloved Zombies mode.

Introduced as a bonus level in World At War, no-one expected the simplistic mayhem of shooting the undead to take off like it has. Despite several iterations, the mode has never made an appearance in the Modern Warfare franchise.

Infinity Ward have tried their hand at Zombies though – with Infinite Warfare sporting its own undead mode.

Could CoD Zombies appear in Modern Warfare 2?

Currently, the devs have not announced the inclusion of Zombies in Modern Warfare 2 and it seems unlikely given Special Ops, DMZ, Warzone 2.0 and more are occupying the devs’ attention.

However, one player pointed the attention of fans towards newly discovered playlist assets.

Spotted alongside the likes of Capture The Flag and Hardpoint, the playlist appears to display a ‘Round-Based Zombies’ mode. Outbreak, which debuted in Black Ops Cold War, can also be seen.

It is likely that these playlist icons were mistakenly left in the game by the devs, as rumors of another defense-based mode have begun to surface. These icons could have been used a reference point or just leftover assets that need to be removed from the MW2 files.

Despite this, players have begun to get excited about what this means for the future of Modern Warfare 2. “Could be possible as this COD will be for 2 years. Would love to see it,” said Redditor Twallace91.

Another shared their enthusiasm: “Shredding zombies with modern weapons ? Hell yeah imma want to try it out.”

On the official Modern Warfare 2 blog, the devs shared the impending arrival of a new mode, known as Defender: “A love letter to fans of survival modes — defend the observatory from increasingly difficult waves of enemies attempting to detonate bombs.

Between each wave, Operators can spend cash to get items, such as Killstreaks, Self-Revive kits, and armor plates.”

Perhaps we’ll see the arrival of an Exo-Zombies style mode in Modern Warfare 2. With a new era of CoD upon us, anything can happen.