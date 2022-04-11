Warzone devs disable vehicles on Rebirth Island in response to vault glitch

As the Warzone community continues to access the Golden Vaults through a glitch, Raven Software have temporarily disabled all vehicles on Rebirth Island.

With the Warzone Season 2 Reloaded update, Rebirth received the largest revamp since it’s release. From new POIs to the Community Challenges, plenty of focus has been shifted to the island.

Part of the rewards for doing these tasks have granted players with loads of XP, the Weapon Trade Stations, and much more. The current challenge players are on requires them to collect $40 trillion in Blood Money on Rebirth to access the Golden Vaults.

However, players discovered a glitch that allowed them to get inside of these locked locations, and now Raven Software is turning off vehicles so the exploit can’t be used.

Warzone disables vehicles on Rebirth

❗️ We have temporarily disabled vehicles on Rebirth Island while we investigate an issue. — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 11, 2022

On April 11, Raven Software became aware of a an issue and made the decision to disable all vehicles on Rebirth while they “investigate an issue.” Players were quick to point out that this is likely off the back of a glitch that was discovered allowing people to throw themselves into the locked Golden Vaults.

To perform this exploit, you needed to stand in front of the door, have a teammate find a car, then proceed to drive it at full speed and hit you. This would generate enough force and would throw your character into the locked location.

While Raven did not confirm that this was the reason why, nearly every player in the comments is certain that this is the cause for it. Known leaker, TheGhostOfHope was one of many to point this out.

You can say it’s cause they’re being used to glitch into the bunkers. — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) April 11, 2022

At the time of writing this, there is no timetable for when vechiles will be turned back on for Rebirth, but players are excited to see how the game plays without them.