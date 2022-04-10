CoD 2022 leaker reveals when Modern Warfare 2 reveal & teasers will start

Reputable Call of Duty leaker RalphsValve has given fans a potential date for both teasers and an official reveal of CoD 2022, which has been confirmed as an Infinity Ward developed sequel to Modern Warfare 2019.

Despite Call of Duty: Vanguard being less than halfway through its life cycle, many fans of Activision’s FPS franchise are casting their minds forward to the upcoming 2022 installation.

Details, unsurprisingly, remain scarce but it is believed to be called Modern Warfare II and will focus on a battle against Colombia’s infamous drug cartels.

With all signs pointing to a fall release date, we now have some idea of when we can expect the game to be officially revealed by Activision and Infinity Ward, as well as when official teasers will begin to pile up.

Advertisement

Modern Warfare 2 teaser and reveal date leaked

The leaks come the way of RalphsValve, a data miner and insider who has dropped details on Call of Duty 2022 in the past, and has done so with an impressive level of accuracy. Needless to say, the accuracy of past leaks does not guarantee that these will be correct.

Read More: Popular Warzone streamer Fifakill banned on Twitch

According to him, the first official teaser for Modern Warfare II is set to drop on April 30. It’s not clear what form the teaser will take but, in the past, Activision have sent out coded puzzles to some of the game’s content creators, so we can probably expect something just as elaborate this time around.

Advertisement

He also said that this will not be an official reveal – in which devs share gameplay and often speak about the game in detail. That, he said, is still penciled in for May of 2022.

Let me preface this by saying, the Reveal is still set for May. — Ralph (@RalphsValve) April 9, 2022

As previously mentioned, this won’t be set in stone until confirmed by Activision. Plenty can change in the development process and unforeseen issues could yet push one, or both, back.

There’s almost certain to be easter eggs and hints in Vanguard and Warzone too, so keep your eyes peeled as more updates drop and we get closer to May.