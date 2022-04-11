How to open Warzone’s Golden Vaults on Rebirth Island: Step-by-step guide

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded introduced the Golden Vaults to Rebirth Island. Now, they have been activated and are really easy to access. Here’s our step-by-step guide on how to unlock these bunkers.

The Season 2 Reloaded update brought a scent of fresh air to Rebirth Island players. From new places to land on the map to weapon blueprints hidden on the island, there has been plenty of content.

Part of this included the Community Challenges, which allowed players to complete a set of tasks to unlock stuff like the Weapons Trade Stations and these Golden Vaults.

Players have finally completed the challenge and can reap the rewards. Here’s everything to know about opening up the Golden Vaults on Rebirth Island.

How to open Golden Vault in Warzone

Now that the Golden Vaults have been unlocked on Warzone, you’re going to need to know the code to get inside of them. We have a full step-by-step guide on how do this.

Unlock Warzone Golden Vault:

Find 6 TV remotes with a red light on toilets in Prison Block. Hit your interact button on each button until the light turns off. Find a red ringing phone in the middle of Prion Block. Listen and remember the code that the voice reads off. Go to one of the Golden Vaults on Rebirth and enter your code. Loot up and enjoy the rewards.

If you are still a bit confused, ModernWarzone provided a video showcasing these exact steps and unlocking the Golden Vaults.

Here's how to unlock the new Golden Vaults on Rebirth Island! 👀 1. Find 6 TV remotes on toilets in prison block 📺

2. A phone will ring ☎️

3. Listen to the code the phone gives you 🔒

4. Go enter it at one of the golden vaults 🔓

5. Profit 💰 pic.twitter.com/eQj4Bf5onU — ModernWarzone (@ModernWarzone) April 11, 2022

It is important to note that the remotes will change location every game, so they can be spread throughout the entire Prison. The code will also change after each match, meaning you will need to do this every game if you want to access to bunker.

Once inside, there will be tons of rare loot from Specialist Tokens and Legendary weapons to Gas Masks and Armor Satchels.

This is a huge step from the glitched way to access these, which players found could be done by ramming themselves in with a car. However, that won’t be necessary anymore as you simply need to complete this mini-Easter egg