Forgotten Warzone perk is actually way better than meta Tempered

One Warzone perk that players have neglected to use in recent months is actually way better than most give it credit for — and is actually better than Tempered for keeping you alive and in the action in the Call of Duty battle royale hit.

The perk package meta in Warzone hasn’t changed a whole lot since the Modern Warfare 3 integration, and not many significant tweaks have been made to the perks to change that.

While most players are comfortable with their regular selections, it might be worth changing up your choices — especially if you current run Tempered on all your classes.

As shown by IceManIsaac, while needing just two armor plates to get fully plated is a huge benefit of Tempered, the total health replenishment is actually signficantly slower than if you used Quick Fix, instead.

The Quick Fix perk allows health regen to start as soon as you kill a player, or if you apply a plate. This means that if you’re down to 1HP, putting a plate in will immediately start regenerating your regular health as well as plates, and get you back to full health extremely fast.

Timestamp 0:28

As detailed, full health replenishment with Tempered takes over seven seconds — as opposed to just over two seconds when using Quick Fix.

This can be imperative when getting in multiple gunfights, or just playing aggressively, allowing you to re-engage with opponents far quicker or simply make fights more even if you get pushed unexpectedly.

Now, pair Quick Fix with the criminally underused Irradiated perk, and you’ll be able to maintain full health way more than before.