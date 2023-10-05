MW3 Warzone new perk changes explained: Ghost, Irradiated, more

Modern Warfare 3 Warzone introduces three new perks and overhauls Ghost and Combat Scout. Here is everything you need to know about the new perk system.

Infinity Ward and the other supporting studios had their hands full dealing with perk issues during MW2’s Warzone run. First, Warzone initially didn’t allow players to choose their own perks. Instead, they were forced to choose from preset perk packages. Season 2 finally made it possible for players to select their own perks.

Then, the devs were forced to remove Birds Eye after the perk didn’t work as intended and gave out free Advanced UAVs. After being gone for months, Birds Eye finally returned to Warzone in July, and the devs reworked the perk to reveal an enemy’s location even if they have Ghost equipped.

Sledgehammer Games takes Infinity Ward’s foundation and puts its own unique spin on the battle royale’s perk system.

Modern Warfare 3 Warzone new perks

Here are the three new perks coming to Warzone in Modern Warfare 3.

Shrouded: Smoke grenade deploys when downed

Smoke grenade deploys when downed Irradiated: Move faster and take less damage in the gas

Move faster and take less damage in the gas Resolute: Increase movement when damaged

Increase movement when damaged Combat Scout (Returning): pings an enemy when hit with a bullet

Besides new perks, Modern Warfare 3 also reworks Ghost, making it so players need to be moving for the perk to be active.

Smoke grenades were one of the most popular tactical grenades in Warzone 2, as they allowed players to rotate safely and escape gunfights. Shrouded uses the popular item in a new way by automatically deploying cover smoke when downed.

Community members have called for improved movement speeds, and the devs delivered two new perks to accomplish that goal. Irradiated appears to work like a stim shot in WZ1, and Resolute is inspired by the Serpentine perk.

Finally, Combat Scout returns and is sure to be just as controversial as when it was first in the battle royale.

That’s all we know about perks in Warzone. For more, make sure to check out the rest of our MW3 battle royale coverage.