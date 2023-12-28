Warzone players discover the most “underrated” Perk 1 choice

MW3’s crossover with Warzone brought a few new tricks, including the Mountaineer Perk, which players claim is one of the best choices for Perk 1.

After a short preseason, MW3’s Season 1 brought a hefty suite of content, including the highly-anticipated integration to Warzone. With it, players can finally use their MW3 setups to rain terror in Urzikstan and the other battle royale modes.

One of the more underrated changes involved reworking the Perk system from last year’s MW2, where the developers have changed a few things around. For example, new Perks have been added, and Overkill was made a default perk, which has received high praise.

Speaking of new Perks, the Warzone community has been singing their praises about another new Perk, claiming its one of the best Perk 1 choices in the game.

Warzone players claim Mountaineer as the best Perk 1 choice

As part of the new Perk additions to Warzone, Mountaineer joined the rather stacked first spot. The Perk’s description says it “reduces fall damage,” which is fine, but why would anyone pick that over Battle Hardened or E.O.D?

So it kind of just sat in that category unused until Call of Duty mastermind JGOD dropped a YouTube video testing all the Warzone Perks in-game. It turns out Mountaineer doubles the height requirement before fall damage becomes lethal. 13.5 meters is the lethal number, but with Mountaineer, it nearly doubles to around 27 meters before becoming fatal.

It seems those who’ve watched JGOD’s video have taken note of the Perk’s benefits. In a clip shared to the CODWarzone Reddit, Warzone player Clipsin7 showed how good Mountaineer really is, as the video starts with them falling from a lethal height before regaining composure to secure the win.

Mountaineer stocks will most likely see a rise in Warzone as this clip and more Warzone players continue to spread the word. However, it’s interesting how much the developers undersold the Perk since players like TimTheTatman could severely use something like this.

For now, be sure to double-check Perk descriptions for any hidden benefits as they could be game-changing.