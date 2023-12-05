All new Perks in Warzone Season 1

Warzone Season 1 introduces a wide range of new Perks for players to try out and this is our breakdown of all of them including the new Default Perks that will benefit everyone.

Warzone Season 1 makes big changes to Call of Duty’s battle royale, entirely switching up its gameplay flow. From a confirmed vehicle overhaul to massive equipment buffs, there’s a lot for players to take in.

Those innovations also extend to Warzone’s Perks with fifteen new Perks arriving in Season 1 offering players more choices than ever on how to set up their loadouts.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new perks in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 1.

Every new Warzone Perk in Season 1

The new Perks in Warzone are divided into two sections, Default Perks that all players will begin with in every game and Custom Perks that need to be selected on your loadout. These were confirmed on the Warzone Season 1 announcement dev blog.

Activision The new Default Perks will allow for faster movement which was not possible on Al-Mazrah.

These are all the new Default Perks that will work as passive buffs for all players:

Tac Pads: Improves slide distance and allows for full ADS while sliding, along with increased stance transition speeds.

Improves slide distance and allows for full ADS while sliding, along with increased stance transition speeds. Commando Gloves: Enables reloading while running.

Enables reloading while running. Quick-Grip Gloves: Increases your weapon swap speed.

Increases your weapon swap speed. Climbing Boots: Increases climbing and mantling speed aspect.

Increases climbing and mantling speed aspect. Overkill: Allows you to pick two Primary Weapons.

These are all the new Custom Perks that you’ll need to select on your loadout to use:

Irradiated: Move faster and take less damage while in the gas.

Move faster and take less damage while in the gas. Tempered: Now also available as a Custom Perk, Tempered allows you to refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three.

Now also available as a Custom Perk, Tempered allows you to refill armor plates to full with two plates instead of three. Combat Scout: Bullets you fire briefly ping an enemy for you and your squad. Hitting the enemy from farther away increases the ping time.

Bullets you fire briefly ping an enemy for you and your squad. Hitting the enemy from farther away increases the ping time. Resolute: When taking damage from gunfire, this grants a short bonus to movement speed.

When taking damage from gunfire, this grants a short bonus to movement speed. Shrouded: Drop a smoke grenade when downed.

Drop a smoke grenade when downed. Mountaineer: Reduces fall damage.

Reduces fall damage. Stalker: Increased strafe and aim down sight movement speed.

Increased strafe and aim down sight movement speed. Escapist: Increased downed, prone, and crouch speed.

Increased downed, prone, and crouch speed. Primed: Accuracy and time to aim down sight is improved while jumping.

Accuracy and time to aim down sight is improved while jumping. Faculty: Delay triggered explosives while sprinting, warns of nearby enemy equipment, and reduces combat noise.

These additions bring the total Perk count to over 30 giving Warzone players more choice than ever on how to customize their Loadout and playstyle.

That’s everything you need to know about the new perks available in Warzone Season 1. Here’s more of our CoD content to keep you informed:

