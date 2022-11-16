Can you change perks in Warzone 2? All Perk Packages

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.

Warzone 2 is finally here, bringing with it a fresh new host of features and gameplay changes. One of these is the Modern Warfare 2 perk packages, brought into the CoD battle royale realm, but how do you change your perks in Warzone 2?

Perks are an all-important factor in Call of Duty gameplay, and have been for more than a decade at this point.

Different perks are suitable for different playstyles, allowing players to operate the map and their matches at their own pace, in the way most suited to them and the best loadouts in the game.

Whether that’s zipping around the map with Double Time or using Tracker to stealthily hunt down your foes, there are certain perks that players will always gravitate toward depending on how they want to play. Unfortunately for some, that doesn’t seem to be the case in Warzone 2.

Switching perks in Warzone 2

At the time of writing, on the day of Warzone 2’s launch, it is not possible to change your perk package in the battle royale game.

Instead, there are several preset perk packages for players to choose from, including two base perks, one Bonus perk, and one Ultimate perk, just like in Modern Warfare II.

The perk packages are:

Vanguard: Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, High Alert

Double Time, Bomb Squad, Resupply, High Alert Commando : Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, High Alert

: Scavenger, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, High Alert Specter : Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost

: Double Time, Tracker, Spotter, Ghost Scout : Scavenger, Strong Arm, Focus, Ghost

: Scavenger, Strong Arm, Focus, Ghost Sentinel : Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold-Blooded, Overclock

: Battle Hardened, Bomb Squad, Cold-Blooded, Overclock Warden : Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, Overclock

: Double Time, Strong Arm, Fast Hands, Overclock Weapon Specialist : Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter, Survivor

: Overkill, Strong Arm, Spotter, Survivor Recon: Double Time, Tracker, Focus, Birdseye

It’s unclear at the time of writing whether this is planned to be a permanent move in Warzone 2.0, or eventually, players will be able to edit their Perk Packages just like they can in Modern Warfare II.

There’s definitely something for everyone here, but it’s well worth trying out different Perk Packages to see what helps you play best.