Warzone Specialist Package explained

The new update for Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone is bringing a ton of new items and changes, including the impressive Specialist Perk Package.

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update has brought a new, powerful item to the game: the Specialist Perk Package.

Originally appearing in the first Warzone, it’s back and can be found in the most rare of situations in a match. It can be a real game-changer to give yourself an edge in the competition.

So here is a breakdown of the Specialist Perk Package and what it can do for you in your next match of Warzone.

Article continues after ad

Activision Activision deployed Warzone Season 3 Reloaded on May 1.

What is the Specialist Perk Package in Warzone?

When picked up, the Specialist Perk Package will give you every Perk in Warzone, giving you something of a superpower on the battlefield.

Having every single Perk available to you can help stay aggressive in your playstyle, while also providing you with plenty of tools to keep your defenses up.

Article continues after ad

How to get the Specialist Perk Package?

As of now, you can only get the Specialist Perk Package on Rebirth Island in Resurgence.

You can get your hands on one through a Supply Crate. As it is, this is a rare occurrence, but your chances will significantly increase during the Fire Sale.

There is also the chance of gaining one through the newly returning Weapon Trade Station, though you will need to trade in the top rarity of weapons to get the Specialist Perk Package.