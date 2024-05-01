GamingCall of Duty

Warzone Specialist Package explained

Shane Black
Warzone Specialist Perk PackageActivision

The new update for Season 3 Reloaded of Warzone is bringing a ton of new items and changes, including the impressive Specialist Perk Package.

The Warzone Season 3 Reloaded update has brought a new, powerful item to the game: the Specialist Perk Package.

Originally appearing in the first Warzone, it’s back and can be found in the most rare of situations in a match. It can be a real game-changer to give yourself an edge in the competition.

So here is a breakdown of the Specialist Perk Package and what it can do for you in your next match of Warzone.

warzone utility boxActivision
Activision deployed Warzone Season 3 Reloaded on May 1.

What is the Specialist Perk Package in Warzone?

When picked up, the Specialist Perk Package will give you every Perk in Warzone, giving you something of a superpower on the battlefield.

Having every single Perk available to you can help stay aggressive in your playstyle, while also providing you with plenty of tools to keep your defenses up.

How to get the Specialist Perk Package?

As of now, you can only get the Specialist Perk Package on Rebirth Island in Resurgence.

You can get your hands on one through a Supply Crate. As it is, this is a rare occurrence, but your chances will significantly increase during the Fire Sale.

There is also the chance of gaining one through the newly returning Weapon Trade Station, though you will need to trade in the top rarity of weapons to get the Specialist Perk Package.

Related Topics

Warzone

About The Author

Shane Black

Shane is a Games Writer here with Dexerto, with a focus on first-person shooters, sports games, and just about anything else you can think of. He's worked with other sites like IGN, Dualshockers, and Gamepur, and possesses a huge passion for gaming.

keep reading
warzone utility box
Call of Duty
How to get Utility Box Field Upgrade in Warzone & what is it?
Brianna Reeves
Warzone Weapon Trade Station
Call of Duty
Weapon Trade Station in Warzone explained
Shane Black
JAK Wardens Aftermarket Part in MW3 and Warzone Season 3 Reloaded.
Call of Duty
How to get JAK Wardens Aftermarket Part in MW3 & Warzone Season 3 Reloaded
Kurt Perry
Weapon Prestige Camo mw3
Call of Duty
How to earn Weapon Prestige Camos in Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone
John Esposito

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.