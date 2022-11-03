Best Signal 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

The Signal 50 is a powerful Modern Warfare 2 sniper with an impressive fire rate and great range, but the recoil often lets it down. Unless you have the right loadout. Here’s the best Signal 50 loadout for Modern Warfare 2 along with the best perks, equipment and attachments.

Modern Warfare 2 is filled with powerful guns, all of which fit a separate category to cater for every type of first-person shooter gamer out there. One such category is the Sniper Rifle. This is perfect for players who prefer to stay back and pick the enemy off one by one.

However, you can only do this with the right weapon. The Signal 50 has the capabilities of bringing players exactly what they need with its fast fire rate, impressive range, and powerful bullets. But you can only optimize on all of those perks with the right loadout. We’ve got the best way to build the Signal 50 right here.

Best Signal 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Barrel: 21.5″ Fluted Fifty

21.5″ Fluted Fifty Muzzle : Nilsound 90 Silencer

: Nilsound 90 Silencer Rear Grip: SA Finesse Grip

SA Finesse Grip Stock: FSS Echo Stock

FSS Echo Stock Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

We start off our best Signal 50 loadout with a 21.5″ Fluted Fifty barrel. Recoil is something this Sniper really struggles with which is why the 21.5″ Fluted Fifty is especially useful. It helps with recoil control and bullet velocity, meaning your shots hit hard and aim well.

Another attachment to help the gun’s volatile recoil is the FSS Echo Stock. This stock increases the Signal 50’s stability when firing and aiming, thus greatly reducing the kick players will feel.

While the recoil is the primary disadvantage of using the Signal 50, you shouldn’t need to worry about it if you can one-hit opponents. The Nilsound 90 Silencer is added into our loadout to focus on exactly that. It provides a higher range and improves bullet velocity.

The last two attachments we recommend using for the Signal 50 in Modern Warfare 2 are the SA Finesse Grip and the FSS OLE-V Laser. Both aid your aim down sight speed greatly and increase your sprint to fire, allowing you to react quickly no matter how far or close the enemy is to you.

Activision The Signal 50 can easily destroy the enemy, as long as you keep the recoil under control.

Best Signal 50 Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Stim

When it comes to choosing your perks and equipment as a sniper, stealth and protection are key. That’s why we recommend using Tracker and Battle Hardened as your base perks. Tracker allows you to keep an eye on the enemy’s movements when preparing to shoot and Battle Hardened keeps you alive when the enemy inevitably tries to flush you out.

As for your bonus perk, Fast Hands is a fantastic choice for a sniper. It allows you to quickly switch to a different weapon when the action gets a little too close for comfort.

The last perk we recommend is Ghost. It’s undeniably the best ultimate perk in Modern Warfare 2 and most players should never run without it.

Lastly, you can’t go wrong with a Proximity Mine and a Stim as your Lethal and Tacticals. The Stim will keep you alive when you need it and the Prox Mine will cover your blind spot and act as a warning of an approaching enemy.

How to unlock the Signal 50 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the Signal 50 in Modern Warfare 2, all you need to do is reach player level 44.

This is a bit of a grind but should come quickly when you’re playing multiplayer and focusing on the objectives in order to get some quick XP.

Alternatives to the Signal 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

If you’re not too happy with the Signal 50’s overall performance but still want to go for a good sniper, then the MCPR-300 is a great shout and is easily controlled. It’s also available from the beginning of the game so you can get right into sniping.

Alternatively, if you’re looking for similar devastating power but want to get into the fray a little more, a shotgun like the Bryson 800 is a great close-range weapon to try.

Now you know the best Signal 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you can get right back to destroying the enemy from afar. While loading up a game, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 guides:

