Warzone streamers using sneaky method to get easy lobbies for high-kill games

Warzone creators are being called out for using “2-boxing,” a method that allows them to join easy lobbies for content-worthy domination.

Call of Duty PvP modes have been under fire due to claims of rampant skill-based match-making and “sweaty” matches. Activision has remained silent, although the publisher has tried calming player concerns.

Players and content creators have spent time investigating ways to circumvent the SBMM system by “2-boxing,” a method broken down by renowned Warzone community member ModernWarzone.

In a long X/Twitter post, ModernWarzone breaks down the process of “2-boxing.” A player has two accounts, with the second low-level and poor match-making numbers account used to join “bot lobbies.” The higher-skilled player joins the lower account, searches for matches, and then the low-level account leaves upon successfully joining a lobby.

ModernWarzone iterates that this method doesn’t always work as intended, but it’s been the most successful at giving streamers a chance to create and shatter world records in kills. They also state this method has been employed since Warzone’s Verdansk, although they claim multiplayer content creators have been doing it since COD YouTube’s beginnings.

Many of the replies to ModernWarzone’s post also cosigned COD YouTube’s “2-boxing” history. The overall consensus deemed this as cheating, which is therefore punishable by the developers, as many replies blasted prominent streamers.

With this information in the wild, time will tell how Activision handles these sharings. The “obvious” answer from the community would be to remove SBMM from Call of Duty and Warzone, however, that seems just as unlikely.