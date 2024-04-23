MW3 & Warzone April 23 patch notes: Ranked Play Weapon Evaluation concluded, bug fixes, more

MW3 & Warzone April 23 patch notes: Ranked Play Weapon Evaluation concluded, bug fixes, moreActivision
April 23’s patch notes have hit MW3 and Warzone, addressing various bugs and resolving a few exploits along the way.
With Season 3 underway, Sledgehammer Games has remained active by deploying patches to address player concerns.
The latest patch is a smaller one, but it does resolve notable issues, such as the Rear Grip exploit that’s gained traction in MW3’s multiplayer. On the Warzone front, a few bug fixes have been launched.
MW3 and Warzone April 23 update patch notes
Modern Warfare 3
Gameplay
- Resolved an exploit involving Rear Grips on Handguns allowing players to gain an unfair advantage.
Multiplayer
Progression
- Challenges that require quickscope kills are now more lenient in detection when using Weapons that cannot one-shot kill.
Maps
- 6 Star
- Added collision near the Garden to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.
- Growhouse
- Added collision near the Container to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.
- Tanked
- Added collision near the Entrance to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.
Modes
- One in the Chamber
- Corrected win conditions to prevent the last-standing player from incurring a loss.
MWIII RANKED PLAY
Gameplay
- Concluded: Weapon Evaluation
- Thank you for your feedback and gameplay data! The Call of Duty League, Sledgehammer Games, and our teams will discuss findings and share an update after the launch of Season 3 Reloaded.
- Content Restrictions Update
- Weapons
- ARs
- BP50
- Holger 556
- MTZ-556
- SMGs
- WSP Swarm
- HRM-9
- RAM-9
- ARs
- Weapons
Warzone
Bug Fixes
- Fixed additional collision issues on Rebirth Island that allowed players to exploit geography.
- Fixed an issue preventing the gas mask animation from playing, leading it to function improperly.
- Fixed an issue preventing players in a passenger seat from using UAVs.