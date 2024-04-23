MW3 & Warzone April 23 patch notes: Ranked Play Weapon Evaluation concluded, bug fixes, more

April 23’s patch notes have hit MW3 and Warzone, addressing various bugs and resolving a few exploits along the way.

With Season 3 underway, Sledgehammer Games has remained active by deploying patches to address player concerns.

The latest patch is a smaller one, but it does resolve notable issues, such as the Rear Grip exploit that’s gained traction in MW3’s multiplayer. On the Warzone front, a few bug fixes have been launched.

MW3 and Warzone April 23 update patch notes

Modern Warfare 3

Gameplay

Resolved an exploit involving Rear Grips on Handguns allowing players to gain an unfair advantage.

Multiplayer

Progression

Challenges that require quickscope kills are now more lenient in detection when using Weapons that cannot one-shot kill.

Maps

6 Star Added collision near the Garden to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.

Growhouse Added collision near the Container to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.

Tanked Added collision near the Entrance to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.



Modes

One in the Chamber Corrected win conditions to prevent the last-standing player from incurring a loss.



MWIII RANKED PLAY

Gameplay

Concluded: Weapon Evaluation Thank you for your feedback and gameplay data! The Call of Duty League, Sledgehammer Games, and our teams will discuss findings and share an update after the launch of Season 3 Reloaded.

Content Restrictions Update Weapons ARs BP50 Holger 556 MTZ-556 SMGs WSP Swarm HRM-9 RAM-9



Warzone

Bug Fixes