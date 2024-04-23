GamingCall of Duty

MW3 & Warzone April 23 patch notes: Ranked Play Weapon Evaluation concluded, bug fixes, more

John Esposito
MW3 Season 3 Makarov and soldiers in helicopterActivision

April 23’s patch notes have hit MW3 and Warzone, addressing various bugs and resolving a few exploits along the way.

With Season 3 underway, Sledgehammer Games has remained active by deploying patches to address player concerns.

The latest patch is a smaller one, but it does resolve notable issues, such as the Rear Grip exploit that’s gained traction in MW3’s multiplayer. On the Warzone front, a few bug fixes have been launched.

MW3 and Warzone April 23 update patch notes

Modern Warfare 3

Gameplay

  • Resolved an exploit involving Rear Grips on Handguns allowing players to gain an unfair advantage.

Multiplayer

Progression

  • Challenges that require quickscope kills are now more lenient in detection when using Weapons that cannot one-shot kill.

Maps

  • 6 Star
    • Added collision near the Garden to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.
  • Growhouse
    • Added collision near the Container to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.
  • Tanked
    • Added collision near the Entrance to prevent players from reaching exploitable areas.

Modes

  • One in the Chamber
    • Corrected win conditions to prevent the last-standing player from incurring a loss.

MWIII RANKED PLAY

Gameplay

  • Concluded: Weapon Evaluation
    • Thank you for your feedback and gameplay data! The Call of Duty League, Sledgehammer Games, and our teams will discuss findings and share an update after the launch of Season 3 Reloaded.
  • Content Restrictions Update
    • Weapons
      • ARs
        • BP50
        • Holger 556
        • MTZ-556
      • SMGs
        • WSP Swarm
        • HRM-9
        • RAM-9

Warzone

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed additional collision issues on Rebirth Island that allowed players to exploit geography.
  • Fixed an issue preventing the gas mask animation from playing, leading it to function improperly.
  • Fixed an issue preventing players in a passenger seat from using UAVs.

