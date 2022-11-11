Best SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, Attachments & Perks

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Modern Warfare 2’s SA-B 50 is a powerful Marksman Rifle capable of taking over the battlefield and taking down the enemy in a few quick shots – but only with the right loadout. We’ve got the best SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout as well as the best perks, attachments, and equipment.

As it typically goes in most Call of Duty games, Modern Warfare 2 has a plethora of high-powered, close-range weapons for players who like to get into the thick of battle. One such powerful weapon is the SA-B 50 Marksman Rifle. It’s got a great fire rate, a decent range, and packs an impressive punch, but lacks that speedy mobility it really needs.

Thankfully, with a great loadout, you can eliminate all this weapons mobility and focus solely on the positives. Here’s the best loadout for the SA-B 50 to keep you at the top of the leaderboard.

Best SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Stock: XRK Spector Mod

XRK Spector Mod Rear Grip: Schlager Match Grip

Schlager Match Grip Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

FSS OLE-V Laser Bolt: FSS ST87 Bolt

FSS ST87 Bolt Optic: FTAC Charlie7

The SA-B 50 is undeniably a powerful weapon but can be relatively slow, especially when getting into a gunfight with an Assault Rifle like the M4. That’s why we recommend using attachments that will increase your mobility like your aim down sight speed, movement speed, and sprint to fire. For those perks, choose the XRK Spector Mod and the Schlager Match Grip.

With a marksman rifle like the SA-B 50, one or two shots are enough to take the enemy down. Therefore you need to make sure each shot counts. To help with that, we suggest using the FSS OLE-V Laser and the FTAC Charlie7. The laser grants you easy aim when looking down the sight and the optic will keep that sigh clear and true.

Lastly, we recommend using the FSS ST87 Bolt for even more ADS and an added boost to fire rate, just in case you need one more shot.

Activision The SA-B 50 needs some mobility control but can really pack a punch with the right loadout.

Best SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 class

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

Unlike a sniper, you’ll need to be up close and in the action with the SA-B 50. With that in mind, the best Base Perks to choose are undoubtedly Overkill and Battle Hardened. Overkill allows you to change to a slightly faster weapon when its required, and Battle Hardened will keep you safer from those frustrating flashes.

Since you’ve got Overkill, having Fast Hands as your Bonus Perk makes sense. It will speed up your reloading, switching between guns, and so much more.

The only option for your Ultimate Perk should be Ghost. It’s arguably the best perk in Modern Warfare 2 and will keep you hidden from all those UAVs.

As for your equipment, we recommend using Semtex and Stims. Semtex will deal some impressive damage while Stims will keep you alive when you just need to get one more shot in.

How to unlock the SA-B 50 in Modern Warfare 2

To unlock the SA-B 50 in Modern Warfare 2 you’ll need to reach player level 7. Then you will unlock the SP-R 208. Play the game until it reaches level 13 and you’ll be able to use the SA-B 50 Marksman Rifle.

While there are a few steps, the SA-B 50 will unlock quickly when playing multiplayer, or you could always use an XP token if you have one.

Alternatives to the SA-B 50 Modern Warfare 2 loadout

If you want to stick with the powerful Marksman Rifles but want to experiment with a new weapon then we suggest trying out the SP-R 208. It’s a fantastic weapon, and you may just get attached when leveling it up to get the SA-B 50.

Alternatively, if you want even more damage but using a different weapon style, try out the Bryson 800. It packs a punch and doesn’t bring you too far from what you’re used to.

Now you have the best SA-B 50 loadout in Modern Warfare 2, you can get right back to taking down the enemy. While loading up a new game, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 guides:

