Best loadouts for Nuketown in Black Ops 6

The original Nuketown has returned in Black Ops 6, so if you’re planning on rinsing the iconic map just like you did in 2010, you’ll need the best guns for the job.

Very few Call of Duty maps can boast the legacy of Nuketown. After first arriving in the original Black Ops, it’s gone on to become one of Treyarch’s most popular maps of all time and has been remade and revamped in multiple different games.

Now, in Black Ops 6, the original Nuketown has been brought back in all its glory, so here are the best loadouts to dominate the legendary map with.

Best guns on Nuketown in BO6

Black Ops 6 is packed full of weapons that would shine on Nuketown, but the three mentioned above are the perfect options. The map forces you into close-range fights, so SMGs and Shotguns feel like obvious picks if you want to fully embrace the madness.

However, Nuketowen also has a long heritage of quickscoping, so we’ve also included a Sniper Rifle in case you want to really relive your childhood.

Best Nuketown loadouts

KSV

Loadout

Muzzle: Ported Compensator

Ported Compensator Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip

Vertical Foregrip Rear Grip: CQB Grip

CQB Grip Magazine: Extended Mag 1

Dexerto / Activision

Perks & Equipment

Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Perk 1: Dexterity

Dexterity Perk 2: Assassin

Assassin Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Wildcard: Perk Greed (Ninja)

Perk Greed (Ninja) Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Nuketown is one of the smallest 6v6 maps in CoD history, so you don’t need to worry about long-range encounters. With this in mind, a fast-firing SMG should be your go-to and the KSV is easily the standout choice.

While other guns in its class might have the beating of it in terms of range and accuracy, the KSV outguns them all in terms of sheer TTK. So, on a map where close quarters is king, this is the main stat you need to worry about.

You can still curb some of the recoil with the help of the Ported Compensator and Vertical Foregrip, but the key attachment is Extended Mag 1. The KSV has the best fire rate in its class, so this will make sure you don’t burn through all your ammo and can keep racking up kills.

Marine SP

Loadout

Muzzle: Modified Choke

Modified Choke Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Stock: Light Stock

Light Stock Laser: Strelok Laser

Strelok Laser Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Dexerto / Activision

Perks & Equipment

Wildcard: Perk Greed

Perk Greed Perk 1: Gung-Ho

Gung-Ho Perk 2: Assassin

Assassin Perk 3: Double Time

Double Time Perk 4: Flak Jacket

Flak Jacket Specialty: Enforcer

Enforcer Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Concussion

Concussion Field Upgrade: Assault Pack

Shotguns are often looked down upon in Call of Duty, but there’s no denying that they’re extremely effective on the smallest maps. So, if you want to secure the maximum kills and complete Mastery camos in the process, then the Marine SP is the weapon for you.

On Nuketown, you’ll often find yourself running into one of the two houses in an effort to clear them out quickly. Thanks to the Marine’s one-shot potential, you drop multiple enemies in just a few pumps and lock down the buildings for your team.

The most important attachment here is the Rapid Fire mod as this will allow you to land follow-up shots quickly, so you can either finish off wounded enemies or take on multiple one after another.

LW3A1 Frostline

Loadout

Muzzle: Muzzle Break

Muzzle Break Barrel: Reinforced Barrel

Reinforced Barrel Stock Pad: Precision Pad

Precision Pad Magazine: Extended Mag I

Extended Mag I Comb: Quickdraw Riser

Quickdraw Riser Stock: Heavy Stock

Heavy Stock Laser: Sterlok Laser

Sterlok Laser Fire Mods: Rapid Fire

Dexerto / Activision

Perks & Equipment

Wildcard: Gunfighter

Gunfighter Perk 1: Ninja

Ninja Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Perk 3: Cold-Blooded

Cold-Blooded Specialty: Recon

Recon Lethal: Frag

Frag Tactical: Flashbang

Flashbang Field Upgrade: Sleer Agent

Nuketown isn’t exactly built for sniping, but it’s the perfect playground for quickscoping. Luckily, while the SVD and LR 7.62 outshine it in regular matches, the LW3A1 Frostline is the ideal pick.

With the loadout mentioned above, it has insane ADS speeds and mobility to let you quickly snap onto enemies while tearing across the map. But, thanks to the Gunfighter Wildcard, we can also add attachments like the Reinforced Barrel to ensure it retains all of its power and accuracy.

It’s still just as deadly when sniping from one of the two buildings, but you’ll want to get up close and personal for maximum effect. There’s no doubt that the other weapons on this list will earn you more kills, but when it comes to fun factor, nothing else comes close.

Although these are the weapons best suited to Nuketown and its layout, you’ll still have a great time using any of the meta guns in Black Ops 6. The roster is only set to grow in the future too, with even more additions coming in Season 1.