Best Lockwood 300 Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Warzone 2’s Lockwood 300 is a powerful shotgun capable of wiping out the enemy in a handful of shots but only with the right loadout. We’ve got the best Lockwood 300 loadout for Warzone 2 so you can get that sweet Warzone Victory.

Shotguns are a risky weapon to use in Warzone 2, you need to know exactly when and how to use it and it’s vital you build the loadout with care and attention. Luckily, for the Lockwood 300, most of the power, mobility, and accuracy are embedded into the weapon, but there are elements that need a bit of fine-tuning.

That’s why we’ve compiled the best Lockwood 300 loadout for Warzone 2, including the best equipment, Perks, and attachments so you can be at the top of your game no matter the battle.

Contents

Best Lockwood 300 Warzone 2 loadout attachments

Muzzle: XTEN V2.0 Choke

XTEN V2.0 Choke Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Matuzek 812 Barrel Guard: Buck-Pro

Buck-Pro Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Heist Stock Mod Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

When it comes to using shotguns like the Lockwood 300, you want to be focusing on controlling that high damage and making sure you get both the range and a tighter spread under wraps. This is why we recommend using the XTEN V2.0 Choke and the Matuzek 812 Barrel. Both aim to increase your damage range and pellet spread while also aiding your recoil and bullet velocity, two helpful additions when getting up close and personal with the enemy.

The XTEN V2.0 Choke is a particularly useful Muzzle but does impede on your ADS speed, something that can be problematic in a fast-paced environment like Warzone 2. Luckily, the Buck-Pro guard and the Heist Stock Mod both greatly increase your ADS as well as aiding your movement and overall mobility.

Lastly, while not a must, we recommend using the VLK LZR 7MW laser for complete precision when firing. It may make your laser visible when aiming down sight but with the added power and precision, the enemy shouldn’t be up long enough to notice.

Activision This shotgun can pack a punch and have the desired precision with the right loadout.

Best Lockwood 300 Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

The best Perk Package to pair with your Lockwood 300 is the Weapon Specialist Perk Package.

When it comes to using a slower-paced weapon like the Lockwood 300, having Overkill is a must. It allows you to quickly swap between a faster weapon and take control of any situation.

The next Perk we recommend is Strong Arm. It helps you get those lethals and tacticals in the right place at the right time and greatly aids their precision.

The Bonus Perk is Spotter, which is ideal for keeping an eye on any hidden claymores as well as those deadly killstreaks.

Lastly, for the Ultimate Perk, Survivor is a fantastic decision when playing Warzone 2. It will ping any enemies you down and help you get back up quicker when being revived.

When choosing your Lethal and Tactical, it’s a primarily personal choice. However, we recommend using Grenades and Stun Grenades for that quick damage and the ability to confuse an enemy before you rush their location.

How to unlock the Lockwood 300 in Warzone 2

To unlock the Lockwood 300 in Warzone 2, all you will need to do is reach player Level 36.

Thankfully, this is a relatively easy level to achieve and will likely only require playing a few games successfully.

Best Lockwood 300 alternatives in Warzone 2

If you’re waiting to level up to Level 36 so you can use the Lockwood 300 you can always try out the Expedite 12 which is an equally as powerful Shotgun.

Or, if you’re looking for something with a bit more power while still staying with a similar playstyle, we recommend giving the SP-R 208 Marksman Rifle a go. It can easily dominate the world of Warzone 2.

That’s the best Lockwood 300 loadout in Warzone 2. Now you can get right back to taking down the enemy with ease. While loading up a new game or trying to level up to Level 36, take a look at some of our other handy Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 guides:

