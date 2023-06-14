All weapon buffs & nerfs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 4

Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 Season 4 has finally arrived and brought with it a whole host of new weapon changes. So, here are all the buffs and nerfs in the new update.

Over the last few months, the weapons in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 have undergone some serious changes – more so on the side of the battle royale.

The meta in the BR has been dominated by the Cronen Squall recently after the AR took the spot that was previously held by the ISO Hemlock. Though, that’ll likely change in Season 4.

Alongside the new Vondel map – which is smaller than Al-Mazrah but bigger than Ashika Island – the addition of new weapons including the Tempus Razorback, and a whole host of other changes, the new seasonal update is bringing with it a round of buffs and nerfs. So, let’s take a look at what’s changing.

All Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 weapon changes in Season 4

The most notable change in Season 4 comes to the Cronen Squall. The dominant Assault Rifle has been knocked down a few pegs by the devs as they’ve now increased the bullets needed to kill by two.

There has also been a focus put on shotguns. The Bryson 800, Bryson 890, Expedite 12, KV Broadside, and Lockwood 300 have been changed. Each shotgun has seen its minimum damage decreased but the 800, 890, and Lockwood have had their multipliers for different limb damages increased.

The Broadside’s 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath attachment has also had its close-range damage increased slightly. It remains to be seen if these changes will bring shotguns back into the meta, though.

Activision Vondel will shake things up in Warzone 2.

Just last season, these changes will affect weapons in both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer – though are some Warzone-specific tweaks this time around.

You can find the complete set of weapons buffs and nerfs for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 4 below.

Warzone 2 & MW2 weapon changes patch notes for Season 4

Shotgun Pellets now use damage priority If more than four pellets hit a target, the highest damage among those hit pellets will be used

Melee Fist Lunge Range decreased Gunbutt Lunge Range decreased Gunbutt Damage decreased | Warzone Only



WEAPON BALANCING

These changes to Player Health and the application of Armor Damage ultimately result in the Time to Kill feeling slower, more consistent, and more reactable at every engagement distance.

While a select few Weapons are listed below, it is important to note that most Weapons will see their effectiveness altered as a result of the change to Armor Damage. For now, we will be retiring the term “Armor Damage” and any future changes that are Warzone specific will be followed by “Warzone Only.”

Battle Rifles

Cronen Squall Full-Auto Bullets to Kill increased by 2 | Warzone Only Maximum Damage increased | Warzone Only Minimum Damage added | Warzone Only Semi-Auto Bullets to Kill increased by 1 | Warzone Only Maximum Damage decreased | Warzone Only Minimum Damage increased | Warzone Only



Shotguns

Bryson 800 Minimum Damage decreased | Warzone Only Head Multiplier increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Arm Multipliers increased Leg Multipliers increased



Bryson 890 Minimum Damage decreased | Warzone Only Head Multiplier increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Arm Multipliers increased Leg Multipliers increased



Expedite 12 Minimum Damage added | Warzone Only Leg Multipliers increased



KV Broadside Mid Damage decreased



Lockwood 300 Minimum Damage decreased | Warzone Only Head Multiplier increased Neck Multiplier increased Upper Torso Multiplier increased Arm Multipliers increased Leg Multipliers increased Hip to ADS Spread transition speed increased Becomes accurate faster after aiming down sights Mid Damage Ranges increased Mid Damage decreased slightly



Submachine Guns

Fennec 45 Bullets to Kill decreased by 1 | Warzone Only

