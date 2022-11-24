Do you need PS Plus and Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone 2?

James is our Deputy Games Editor at Dexerto, based in the UK. He writes news, reviews and guides for all the latest games. When not doing that he spends his time slaying monolithic beasts in Monster Hunter. Contact him at james.busby@dexerto.com.

Wondering whether you need PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone 2? Then our handy page has everything you need to know.

Warzone 2 is finally live and the latest iteration of the popular BR game includes a new map, deadly weapons, and plenty of fresh features. However, as Warzone 2 is an online game, many players will be wondering whether a paid subscription is needed to play it.

So, if you wish to know whether you can play Warzone 2 without PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold, then our handy hub will break down everything you need to know, regardless of whether you’re on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PS4 or PS5.

Contents

Do you need PS Plus to play Warzone 2?

No, you do not need PS Plus to play Warzone 2 on PS4 or PS5. Only those wishing to delve into Modern Warfare 2’s multiplayer will need an active PS Plus membership, which costs $60/£50 for a 12-month period.

It’s important to note that free-to-play titles like Warzone 2 do not require PS Plus, so simply download the title to join in with the adrenaline-fueled action.

Do you need Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone 2?

Activision Warzone 2 has proven incredibly popular amongst BR fans.

No, an Xbox Live Gold subscription isn’t needed to play Warzone 2. Players across Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S can do so without spending any money. However, just like with PS4 and PS5 players, an active Xbox Live Gold subscription will be needed to play Modern Warfare 2 multiplayer.

Is Call of Duty: Warzone 2 free?

Yes, Warzone 2 is completely free to play. This means players across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S can all jump into the BR without having to purchase anything. Instead, you can simply download the game from the official store page on your specific platform.

However, those looking to play Modern Warfare 2 will need to purchase a copy of the game to gain access to multiplayer modes and the campaign.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know on whether you need a PS Plus or Xbox Live Gold to play Warzone 2. Make sure you check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides.