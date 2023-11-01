Deadly shotgun replaces ‘OP’ Lockwood 300 as Warzone’s best

If you’re looking for a powerful shotgun to replace the now-nerfed Lockwood 300 in your Warzone loadouts, well, look no further than the Bryson 800.

Over the past few years, Warzone has had its fair share of run-ins with overpowered weapons. A majority of these have come when something new is added to the game while others, at times, have been because of new weapon bundles.

Most recently, the Lockwood 300 shotgun had players up in arms for a little bit – especially the Doom shotgun bundle. There were plenty of complaints about it being overpowered as it would not only delete enemies at close-range, but also at a similar range to SMGs and even Assault Rifles.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it’s still powerful, the Lockwood has undergone a few rounds of nerfs in recent weeks and it’s just slipped away from being the top dog. However, it’s no longer the best shotgun in Warzone.

Best Bryson 800 loadout in Warzone Season 6

That’s according to Warzone guru Metaphor, who highlighted the Bryson 800 in his October 31 video, proclaiming that to be the best shotgun available.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“They did something to the Bryson recently that made it more consistent than ever before and this thing is actually really good now,” he said. “Now, it’s not as OP as the one-shot shotgun was at its peak, obviously everyone knows that’s been nerfed by now, but this thing has such a consistent two-shot kill.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Unlike other shotguns, there isn’t any funky attachment making the Bryson so powerful its just a case of recent buffs working as they should.

Muzzle: Bryson Choke

Barrel: 29.5’ Rifled Barrel

Underbarrel: Merc Foregrip

Laser: Point-G3P 04

Stock: Stockless Pistol Grip

One of the big benefits that the Bryson has is that you can afford to miss your first shot and not be completely punished for that.

That wasn’t the case with the Lockwood, given that by the time you’d set up your second shot, you could have been wiped out by an enemy with an SMG.