Warzone’s Doom shotgun is “better than ever” as nerf apparently reverted

One of Warzone’s most broken weapons is back and causing havoc across the battle royale, as the one-shot Lockwood 300 is “overpowered” yet again.

From the early days, Warzone has had it’s fair share of issues with broken weapons, pieces of equipment, and so on. No one will be forgetting the DMR or Mac-10 days of Verdansk in a hurry – especially as Urzkistan has had its own run-in with a DMR-esque weapon.

However, that hasn’t been the only one reeking havoc on the new Warzone map. Players have forced the devs to roll out an emergency fix for the “busted” TYR Snakeshot pistols, but they’ve got nothing on the Lockwood 300.

The shotgun – specifically the Doom bundle version of it – ran absolute roughshod over the final days of Al-Mazrah, prompting some players to quit the battle royale until it was nerfed. Well, despite being hit with changes a few weeks ago, the MW2 beast is back in a big way.

Lockwood 300 is wrecking Warzone again

A number of Warzone gurus, including ModernWarzone and WhosImmortal, have highlighted the Lockwood again over recent days, noting that it is “better than ever” in Modern Warfare 3.

And even though there has been some concern about the power of MW2 weapons, you don’t have to alter the setup for the Lockwood too much from the previous game. As, yes, the Dual Trigger is the key component to making it so powerful.

“This thing dominates any close-range gunfight right now – if you’re late game and you run into this, you’re going to be spectating in the Gulag, simple as that,” WhosImmortal said. “Definitely needs a nerf, but it is the newest one-shot gun out there right now.

Muzzle: XTen V1.3 Choke

Barrel: Matuzek 812 Barrel

Laser: VLK LZR 7mw

Stock: Heist Stock Mod

Trigger Action: Maelstrom Dual Trigger

Given how many headaches the Lockwood caused last time, some players have naturally called for it to be nerfed again. “Get it out of here,” tweeted one player.

As powerful as the shotgun is, there is a balance to using it. The Dual Trigger means that once you shoot, you’re going to be reloading instantly, so miss your shot and you’ll be a sitting duck. But, hit it, and you might just get a loud message over proximity chat.

It’s also unclear just how the Lockwood has gotten back to it’s old self. Some players have speculated that TYR nerf has caused a knock-on effect for the shotgun, but that’s unclear. Hopefully the devs iron things out sooner rather than later.