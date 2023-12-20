Warzone devs nerf Lockwood 300 after OP Doom shotgun runs riot again

The Warzone devs have, once again, nerfed the Lockwood 300 – otherwise known as the Doom shotgun – by disabling the Dual Trigger that makes it so overpowered. And, well, fans are delighted.

Warzone has always had its share of overpowered deadly weapons, stemming all the way back to the original DMR, busted Mac-10 blueprint, Snakeshot akimbo pistols, and the Cronen Squall.

In recent weeks, the Lockwood 300 shotgun has stepped up to put those all to shame. The shotgun was made so popular because of its capability to one-shot enemies at all sorts of ranges, especially after the Doom bundle was released.

The Lockwood had been nerfed by the devs prior to Al-Mazrah being replaced in-game by Urzikstan, but it had come back to prominence since. A number of Warzone gurus highlighted it as being “better than ever” while fans urged for it to be nerfed yet again.

Warzone devs nerf Lockwood 300 again

Well, those fans who wanted it nerfed into the ground again have gotten their wish. On December 19, the devs confirmed they’d nerfed the shotgun again by disabling the powerful Dual Trigger attachment.

“We’ve deployed an update to disable the use of the Maelstrom Dual Trigger Attachment on the Lockwood 300 Shotgun in public Playlists. It will remain visible in the Gunsmith but will not be usable in a match,” they said.

That sparked plenty of joyous reactions from fans. “Man, they are so fast on this compared to when this problem initially came out. From taking 2-3 weeks to nerf something down to maybe 2-3 days,” one fan replied. “Whoever gained the common sense to just disable broken shit and fix it later, thank you,” added CoD YouTuber ProReborn.

“Huge W in these quick updates. previous Warzones it would’ve plagued for weeks until a fix,” another commented. “This is how you run a BR. I hope IW is taking notes,” said another.

Some players pointed out that the problem would have been fixed originally had the devs properly tested the update that led to the shotgun being OP again. Though, at least they’ve ironed it out now.