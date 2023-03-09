Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded early patch notes: New DMR marksman rifle, free anniversary rewards, more

The mid-season update for Warzone 2 Season 2 is less than a week away now, with some key changes coming to the battle royale as well as multiplayer and DMZ. Here’s what you can expect.

The ‘Reloaded’ updates have become popular times for Call of Duty games since the launch of Warzone in 2020, with the developers releasing new content mid-season and giving some indication of what’s to come in the following season.

Season 2 of Modern Warfare 2 is no different, and with a blog post released on March 9, 2023, players know what they can expect to come to the game in the update.

Here’s everything pertaining to Warzone 2 revealed in the blog post, with an early look at the patch notes for the March 15 update.

New Tempus Torrent marksman rifle

Activision The Tempus Torrent is a new DMR marksman rifle arriving in Season 2 Reloaded.

As noted in the Season 2 roadmap, there’s a new marksman rifle in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2, and it’s coming in the Reloaded update.

The Tempus Torrent, is a “hard-hitting DMR from the Tempus Armament” that “offers the versatility of the M4 Platform and the velocity and impact of 7.62 rounds. A patient hand and keen eye will result in on-target shots and quick kills.”

You can unlock the Tempus Torrent by getting 25 double kills with Marksman Rifles – or via a Store Bundle.

New TMNT Operator ‘Shredder’

After some big collaborations with major film IPs in the past, Activision is bringing Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.

“Making his deadly debut in the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comic in 1984, Shredder is the notorious leader of the Foot Clan that uses his bladed armor to empower his expert ninjutsu and martial arts techniques.”

The Operator bundle also comes with three distinctive weapon blueprints to dominate opponents in Al Mazrah and Ashika Island. They are:

“Oroku” shotgun

“Saki” Assault Rifle

“Steel Claws” Dual Kodachi swords

Activision Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Shredder arrives in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 Reloaded.

Warzone third anniversary free rewards

With March 10 marking three years of Warzone, players will be able to get their hands on a number of free gifts and rewards to celebrate.

There will be seven rewards in total, all of which can be acquired by logging in daily once the update drops.

New ‘party queueing’ feature

After the Season 2 Reloaded update, players will also be able to make use of the new party queueing feature.

Party queuing allows players to automatically join a friend’s party once they are finished with their active game, saving any time-wasting between matches as you wait for the game to let them join up.

Obviously, there’s a lot more to come in the coming weeks for Warzone 2, so be sure to check back for our official patch notes when the update drops on March 15.