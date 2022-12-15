Best Chimera Warzone 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

Alex is a games writer at Dexerto based in the UK. He loves covering breaking news & guides for all the latest titles with a focus on Apex Legends & Call of Duty. You can contact Alex at alex.garton@dexerto.com.

The Chimera or Honey Badger in Warzone 2 is a powerful AR that thrives at close to medium range but you’ll need a meta WZ2 loadout to maximize its power.

While most ARs on Warzone 2’s arsenal are designed for long-range combat and beaming enemies from a distance, a select few are optimal up close.

One of which is Chimera, otherwise known as the Honey Badger, which was added with the Season 1 Reloaded update on December 14.

This deadly AR is perfect for aggressive players always looking to stay on the front foot and utilize its lethal TTK.

However, you’ll need a meta Chimera Warzone 2 loadout to push the AR to its and maximize its damage on Al Mazrah.

Best Chimera Warzone 2 loadout

Attachments

Barrel: 6.5″ EXF Vorpal

6.5″ EXF Vorpal Muzzle: Polarfire-S

Polarfire-S Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Underbarrel: FSS Sharkfin 90

FSS Sharkfin 90 Magazine: 45-Round Mag

For starters, you’ll want to equip the 6.5″ EXF Vorpal barrel and the Polarfire-S muzzle. These attachments significantly boost the gun’s bullet velocity and damage range, while also maintaining a strong level of mobility.

Following this, utilize the VLK LZR 7MW laser and the FSS Sharkfin 90 underbarrel for enhanced aiming stability, ADS time, and of course, sprint-to-fire speed. As the Chimera is best when used as a sniper support, it’s key the weapon maintains a lot of speed, allowing you to take confidently take aggressive gunfights.

Finally, round off the loadout with the 45-Round Mag to ensure you never run out of ammo mid-skirmish and can wipe out multiple opponents without having to reload.

Activison The Chimera is built for medium-range skirmishes.

Best Chimera Warzone 2 class: Perks & equipment

Perk Package: Weapon Specialist

Base Perk 1: Overkill

Overkill Base Perk 2: Strong Arm

Strong Arm Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Survivor

Survivor Lethal: Grenade

Grenade Tactical Equipment: Stun Grenade

In terms of perk packages, we’ve chosen to go for Weapon Specialist as ensures you’ll have a second primary weapon that’s built for long-range gunfights thanks to Overkill.

Next, Strong Arm allows you to be more accurate with your throwables and launch them longer distances. On top of that, Spotter ensures you’ll never be surprised guard by enemy field upgrades, killstreaks, or equipment.

For the Ultimate Perk, Weapon Specialist uses Survivor which pings any enemies you get downed by and allows allies to revive you quicker.

Finally, finish off the setup with a Grenade for forcing opponents out of cover and Stun Grenade for clearing encloses spaces.

How to unlock the Chimera in Warzone 2

In order to unlock the Chimera in Warzone 2, you’ll need to get 2 rifle kills in 15 separate matches.

While this will take a long time in BR, it’s extremely quick if you own MW2 and can hop into multiplayer.

Best Chimera alternatives in Warzone 2

If the Chimera doesn’t fit your style of play but you’re still searching for a closer-range AR, then the Kastov-74u is a top-tier option.

With a similar sniper support style to the Honey Badger, this deadly AR thrives at medium range and is perfectly paired alongside a meta sniper.

You can check out our meta Warzone 2 Kastov-74u loadout guide if you want to optimize it for Al Mazrah.

That’s all for our Chimera loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

