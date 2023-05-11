Best FTAC Siege MW2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

The FTAC Siege is a fully automatic handgun added in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded. If you’re looking for a top-tier setup to dominate with we’ve got just the thing, here’s our best FTAC Siege loadout in MW2.

Introduced in Season 3 Reloaded, the FTAC Siege is a full auto pistol based on the real world TEC-9. This fast firing secondary first made its debut in the Call of Duty franchise during Black Ops Cold War.

The FTAC Siege is a machine pistol with an extremely high fire rate and a lethal TTK at close range. Thanks to its access to some enormous magazine attachments it works well as a makeshift SMG and can be a useful weapon to partner with a sniper, LMG, or long range AR.

Here’s the best loadout for the FTAC Siege, including the attachments, perks, and equipment to use.

Best FTAC Siege MW2 Loadout

Attachments

Barrel: STF-U

STF-U Stock: FTAC Folder

FTAC Folder Underbarrel: Wedge Grip

Wedge Grip Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: FTAC Stead

Although the FTAC Siege can perform well as a pistol it’s best to instead build it as a SMG. The Siege’s ability to be built as a powerful SMG makes it unique amongst secondaries and is certainly worth taking advantage of.

Its main weaknesses are its lack of range and significant vertical recoil. To help with both it’s best to use the STF-U barrel alongside the FTAC Stead rear grip. These make it easier to stay on target whilst firing but avoid slowing down the gun’s handling too much keeping the Siege feeling snappy.

Continuing the theme of making the Siege more accurate it’s also recommended to use the FTAC Folder stock. This stock not only improves recoil control and aiming stability but also makes us more mobile by improving sprint speed and crouch movement speed.

The FTAC Siege’s unique Wedge Grip is another great choice as it improves aiming stability and hip fire accuracy with very few downsides. Finally, the 50 Round Drum arms the Siege with more than enough bullets to secure multiple kills in quick succession without having to reload.

Best FTAC Siege MW2 class: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Spotter

Spotter Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Throwing Knife

Throwing Knife Tactical: Snapshot Grenade

With the FTAC Siege being a primarily close range weapon it’s important that you can effectively close the gap on enemies. Double Time and Tracker are excellent for this as the former lets you sprint for longer periods while the latter makes nearby enemies easier to pursue.

Spotter works well to compliment an aggressive playstyle as it will highlight dangerous lethal equipment. This should help you avoid running into a Proximity Mine or Cluster Mine by accident.

For the Ultimate Perk, Ghost is the best choice as it keeps you off the radar from UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors. It can be difficult to move around freely without Ghost as enemy players will know where you are coming from.

Although an explosive alternative can work too, a Throwing Knife is a superb choice for Lethal Equipment. It provides a one shot kill option for when you need to reload or get caught off guard. As for tactical, Snapshot Grenades are useful for quickly scanning an area and locating enemy players.

How to unlock the FTAC Siege in MW2

The FTAC Siege can be unlocked in MW2 by getting 50 Operator Kills using handguns. This challenge was added in Season 3 Reloaded alongside the FTAC Siege.

Alternatively, successfully extracting in DMZ with an FTAC Siege will also unlock the automatic pistol. This can either be looted from another player or dropped by a friend who has already unlocked the FTAC Siege

Best GS Magna alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

For a different take on a fast firing handgun players can either use the X13 Auto or GS Magna. The X13 is more of a traditional pistol while the GS Magna is a powerhouse hand cannon.

Alternatively, the FTAC Siege could be swapped out for an SMG that excels at close range like the Fennec 45 or BAS-P.

That’s all for our FTAC Siege loadout! For more of our MW2 & Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

