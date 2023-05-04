How to unlock the FTAC Siege in Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2

The TEC-9 is coming to Modern Warfare 2 & Warzone 2 but under a different name. If you want to unlock the FTAC Siege, we’ve outlined the required steps.

Season 3 Reloaded gives some much-needed love to the MW2’s sidearms category. There are only five pistols currently, with the X13 being the only fully automatic option. The mid-season update changes that by adding a fully automatic Desert Eagle and the TEC-9.

The TEC-9 has appeared in plenty of other FPS titles, such as CS:GO and Battlefield, but not as much in CoD. It wasn’t until Black Ops Cold War that the series finally received the iconic fully automatic handgun.

Here is everything you need to know about getting your hands on the FTAC Siege.

How to unlock MW2’s FTAC Siege

Activision / YouTube: DefendTheHouse Pistols had a brief period of being meta weapons but it didn’t last long.

Players can unlock the FTAC Siege by getting 50 sidearm hip-fire operator kills using handguns. Additionally, players can simply purchase the weapon with real money via a Store Bundle available after the update.

Activision claimed that the FTAC Siege boasts a “jaw-dropping” fire rate and “rapid” swap speed, perfect for a secondary weapon. Most Warzone 2 players use the Overkill perk, allowing them to carry two primary weapons, but this may finally provide a reliable alternative.

The developers admitted the pistol won’t be a true substitute for a primary SMG but argued: “This fast firing secondary is a boon in close-quarters situations and can push the limits of a sidearm’s range.”

It also helps that the FTAC Siege will have interesting attachments, like a drum magazine, SMG stocks and muzzles, and barrels that can improve the weapon’s range or mobility.

That’s everything we know about the FTAC Siege For more Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 coverage, check out some other guides we’ve put together.

