Warzone guru reveals secret attachment that beats meta ISO 45

Season 4 added a new attachment to the FTAC Siege, and Warzone expert Metaphor argued that it elevates the pistol above the ISO 45.

Akimbo pistols dominated Warzone 2’s close-range meta in Season 1. In the mid-season update, Infinity Ward stepped in and nerfed dual-wielding pistols damage to armored enemies.

Season 3 Reloaded briefly restored the class to its former glory by introducing the FTAC Siege and GS Magna. Both pistols didn’t survive long in the meta as the devs swiftly reduced pistol amor and headshot damage.

The Season 4 update subtly nerfed SMGs, opening a small window of opportunity for Akimbo pistols to re-enter meta conversations.

What is the best close-range weapon in Warzone 2 Season 4?

According to WZ Ranked, the ISO 45 is far-and-away Warzone’s most popular weapon, with a 22% pick rate. However, Season 4 added new damage ranges to SMGs, limiting their viability in medium to long-range engagements.

With SMGs reduced to only being able to take on short-range fights, shotguns and akimbo pistols are relevant again.

The latest season update also introduced an Akimbo attachment for the FTAC Siege. All you need to do in order to unlock the attachment is tally 25 hip-fire kills with the fast-firing pistol. This can easily be accomplished in one or two Shipment matches.

Metaphor tested out the new attachment and couldn’t believe how “insane” of a difference it makes.

“These things are absolutely twisted. The only problem is that they suck at range. But I just pushed people and have been absolutely rinsing them with this class setup.”

“I highly recommend giving this weapon a try. It’s super easy to use, and it honestly feels cheap.”

Best FTAC Siege Warzone loadout

Muzzle: XRK Sandstorm (+0.90, +0.35)

XRK Sandstorm (+0.90, +0.35) Laser: 1MW Pistol Laser (-0.15, +51.00)

1MW Pistol Laser (-0.15, +51.00) Rear Grip: Akimbo FTAC Siege

Akimbo FTAC Siege Ammunition: 72 Round Drum

72 Round Drum Magazine: 9mm Overpressured (+0.70, +9.00)

For more, check out the rest of our Warzone Season 4 meta loadouts.