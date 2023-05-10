All weapon buffs & nerfs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded
Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is finally here and the devs have trotted out a whole host of weapons changes. Here’s every buff and nerf affecting Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.
With each seasonal update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward has been giving weapons a bit of a tweak with different rounds of weapon balancing.
This has included the arrival of new weapons, which have dropped into the game in a strong position, while longer-standing weapons have been adjusted as well.
In Season 3 Reloaded, the devs have once again introduced two new guns – the FTAC Siege and GS Magna – and rolled out some big changes to weapons, as Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Light Machine Guns now have Maximum Armor Damage values to slow down their respective times-to-kill.
All Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 weapon changes in Season 3 Reloaded
With this update, the popular Lachmann Sub, Vaznev-9K, ISO Hemlock, and Kastov 762 have all been hit with nerfs following their dominance in the meta.
The bullet velocity of the explosive rounds attachment, which has helped make snipers a one-shot killers again, has also been toned down.
On the flip side, the likes of the M16, M13B, FTAC Recon, and Lachmann-556 have all been buffed. Lasers are now less visible too, following complaints from players about those giving away their positions.
The addition of the Maximum Armor Damage values also means that some weapons will have nerfs that only affect Warzone 2 instead of Modern Warfare 2.
You can find the complete range of weapons buffs and nerfs for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded below.
Warzone 2 & MW2 weapon changes patch notes for Season 3 Reloaded
Handguns
- Basilisk
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- P890
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- X12
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- X13 Auto
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
Submachine Guns
- BAS-P
- ADS Speed increased
- Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased
- Maximum Damage increased
- Maximum Damage Range increased
- Mid-far Damage increased
- Mid-far Damage Range increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Minimum Damage increased
- Minimum Damage Range increased
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
- Lachmann Sub
- Burst-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Minibak
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- MX9
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Vaznev-9K
- Maximum Damage Range decreased
Assault Rifles
- Chimera
- Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
- ISO Hemlock
- Maximum Damage decreased
- Mid Damage decreased
- Minimum Damage decreased
- Lower Torso Multiplier increased
- Extremities Multipliers decreased
- Kastov 545
- Close-mid Damage Range decreased
- Mid Damage Range decreased
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Kastov 762
- Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Extremities Multipliers decreased
- Kastov-74u
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Lachmann-556
- Close-mid Damage increased
- Maximum Damage Range increased
- Mid Damage Range added
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Upper Torso Multiplier increased
- M16
- Close-mid Damage Range increased
- Maximum Damage Range increased
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Cooldown time between bursts decreased
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
- M4
- Semi-auto minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
- M13B
- ADS Speed increased slightly
- Damage Ranges increased
- Hip Spread Accuracy increased slightly
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
- TAQ-56
- Maximum Damage Range decreased
Battle Rifles
- FTAC Recon
- Auto-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
- Lachmann-762
- Auto-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- SO-14
- Auto-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Lower Torso Multiplier increased
- Maximum Damage increased
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- TAQ-V
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
Shotguns
- Bryson 800
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Mid Damage increased
- Bryson 890
- Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Mid Damage increased
- Lockwood 300
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
Light Machine Guns
- HCR 56
- Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- RAPP H
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
- SAKIN MG38
- Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time
ATTACHMENTS
Ammunition
- Explosive
- Bullet Velocity decreased
- .500 Snakeshot
- Tuning enabled
- .300 Blackout (All Types)
- Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
Laser
- Laser visibility decreased
- Canted Vibro-Dot 7
- Now blocks Core BP2 Underbarrel
- 7mW Canted Laser
- Now blocks Core BP2 Underbarrel
Magazine
- Fennec
- Fennec Double Tap Mod
- Maximum Ammo Reserves increased
- Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Minimum Armor Damage decreased | Warzone 2.0 Only
- Starting Ammo increased
- Fennec Double Tap Mod
- STB 556
- Single Tap Mod
- Cooldown time between shots decreased
- Single Tap Mod
The Magazine adjustments below apply to all Attachments depending on whether they are larger or smaller relative to a Weapon’s base Magazine capacity. These changes will mean, on average, larger capacity Magazines are considerably less punitive, and smaller capacity Magazines offer substantially more upside.
- Large
- ADS Speed penalty decreased
- Movement Speed penalties decreased
- Small
- ADS Speed benefit increased
- Movement Speed benefits increased
- Sprint to Fire Speed benefit increased
Muzzle
- Lockshot KT85
- Horizontal Recoil Control decreased
- Vertical Recoil Control increased
Optic
- Kazan-Holo
- Reticle visibility improved
Stock
- FJX Imperium
- FJX Lux-7
- Aim Walking Speed benefit increased
- Aiming Idle Stability penalty increased
- Sprint Speed benefit increased
- FJX Lux-7
- RIB400
- Recoil Control benefit increased
- ADS Speed penalty increased
- X12
- XRK Pistol Stock
- Movement Speed penalities decreased
- XRK Pistol Stock
- X13 Auto
- XRK Bar Stock
- Movement Speed penalties decreased
- XRK Dynamic Precision Stock
- Movement Speed penalties decreased
- X13 Coachwhip Stock
- Movement Speed penalties decreased
- XRK Bar Stock
Underbarrel
Corvus Masterkey
- ADS Speed increased
- ADS Pellet Spread decreased
- Ammo Reserve increased
- Mid Damage Range increased slightly