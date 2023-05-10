All weapon buffs & nerfs in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

Warzone Season 3 Reloaded is finally here and the devs have trotted out a whole host of weapons changes. Here’s every buff and nerf affecting Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

With each seasonal update for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward has been giving weapons a bit of a tweak with different rounds of weapon balancing.

This has included the arrival of new weapons, which have dropped into the game in a strong position, while longer-standing weapons have been adjusted as well.

In Season 3 Reloaded, the devs have once again introduced two new guns – the FTAC Siege and GS Magna – and rolled out some big changes to weapons, as Assault Rifles, Battle Rifles, Submachine Guns, and Light Machine Guns now have Maximum Armor Damage values to slow down their respective times-to-kill.

All Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 weapon changes in Season 3 Reloaded

With this update, the popular Lachmann Sub, Vaznev-9K, ISO Hemlock, and Kastov 762 have all been hit with nerfs following their dominance in the meta.

The bullet velocity of the explosive rounds attachment, which has helped make snipers a one-shot killers again, has also been toned down.

On the flip side, the likes of the M16, M13B, FTAC Recon, and Lachmann-556 have all been buffed. Lasers are now less visible too, following complaints from players about those giving away their positions.

Activison The Iso Hemlock has been nerfed again in Warzone 2.

The addition of the Maximum Armor Damage values also means that some weapons will have nerfs that only affect Warzone 2 instead of Modern Warfare 2.

You can find the complete range of weapons buffs and nerfs for Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded below.

Warzone 2 & MW2 weapon changes patch notes for Season 3 Reloaded

Handguns

Basilisk Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only

P890 Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

X12 Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

X13 Auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only



Submachine Guns

BAS-P ADS Speed increased Headshot Damage Multiplier decreased Maximum Damage increased Maximum Damage Range increased Mid-far Damage increased Mid-far Damage Range increased Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Minimum Damage increased Minimum Damage Range increased Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time

Lachmann Sub Burst-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only

Minibak Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only

MX9 Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

Vaznev-9K Maximum Damage Range decreased



Assault Rifles

Chimera Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time

ISO Hemlock Maximum Damage decreased Mid Damage decreased Minimum Damage decreased Lower Torso Multiplier increased Extremities Multipliers decreased

Kastov 545 Close-mid Damage Range decreased Mid Damage Range decreased Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

Kastov 762 Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Extremities Multipliers decreased

Kastov-74u Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

Lachmann-556 Close-mid Damage increased Maximum Damage Range increased Mid Damage Range added Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Upper Torso Multiplier increased

M16 Close-mid Damage Range increased Maximum Damage Range increased Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Cooldown time between bursts decreased Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time

M4 Semi-auto minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time

M13B ADS Speed increased slightly Damage Ranges increased Hip Spread Accuracy increased slightly Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time

TAQ-56 Maximum Damage Range decreased



Battle Rifles

FTAC Recon Auto-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time

Lachmann-762 Auto-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

SO-14 Auto-fire Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Lower Torso Multiplier increased Maximum Damage increased Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only

TAQ-V Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Semi-auto Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only



Shotguns

Bryson 800 Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Mid Damage increased

Bryson 890 Minimum Armor Damage increased | Warzone 2.0 Only Mid Damage increased

Lockwood 300 Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only



Light Machine Guns

HCR 56 Minimum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only

RAPP H Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time

SAKIN MG38 Reduced ‘First Raise’ animation time



ATTACHMENTS

Ammunition

Explosive Bullet Velocity decreased

.500 Snakeshot Tuning enabled

.300 Blackout (All Types) Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only



Laser

Laser visibility decreased

Canted Vibro-Dot 7 Now blocks Core BP2 Underbarrel

7mW Canted Laser Now blocks Core BP2 Underbarrel



Magazine

Fennec Fennec Double Tap Mod Maximum Ammo Reserves increased Maximum Armor Damage added | Warzone 2.0 Only Minimum Armor Damage decreased | Warzone 2.0 Only Starting Ammo increased

STB 556 Single Tap Mod Cooldown time between shots decreased



The Magazine adjustments below apply to all Attachments depending on whether they are larger or smaller relative to a Weapon’s base Magazine capacity. These changes will mean, on average, larger capacity Magazines are considerably less punitive, and smaller capacity Magazines offer substantially more upside.

Large ADS Speed penalty decreased Movement Speed penalties decreased

Small ADS Speed benefit increased Movement Speed benefits increased Sprint to Fire Speed benefit increased



Muzzle

Lockshot KT85 Horizontal Recoil Control decreased Vertical Recoil Control increased



Optic

Kazan-Holo Reticle visibility improved



Stock

FJX Imperium FJX Lux-7 Aim Walking Speed benefit increased Aiming Idle Stability penalty increased Sprint Speed benefit increased

RIB400 Recoil Control benefit increased ADS Speed penalty increased

X12 XRK Pistol Stock Movement Speed penalities decreased

X13 Auto XRK Bar Stock Movement Speed penalties decreased XRK Dynamic Precision Stock Movement Speed penalties decreased X13 Coachwhip Stock Movement Speed penalties decreased



Underbarrel

Corvus Masterkey