FaZe Booya’s “insane” FTAC Siege Warzone 2 loadout dominates Ashika Island

Warzone 2 content creator FaZe Booya has revealed his “insane” FTAC Siege loadout that is the perfect secondary for players that don’t use Overkill, especially on Ashika Island.

The Season 3 Reloaded update for Warzone 2 saw two new weapons introduced, the GS Magna, and FTAC Siege.

Whilst the GS Magna is mostly just a fun weapon with relatively little competitive use the FTAC Siege has already established itself as one of the best secondary weapons in both MW2 and Warzone 2.

Naturally, Warzone 2 players trying to take advantage of the new pistol are desperately trying to figure out the best FTAC Siege loadout and now Booya thinks he might have found it.

Best FTAC Siege loadout in Warzone 2 Season 3 Reloaded

FaZe Booya has created an “insane” FTAC Siege loadout that dominates Ashika Island. The FaZe content creator revealed the build in a video uploaded on May 12.

Speaking on the build, Booya highlighted a unique selling point that makes it better than many SMGS: “It’s very solid overall. Especially since this is a pistol so you don’t have to rock Overkill with it. You can also use pistols in the water where you can’t use other secondaries like submachine guns.”

Barrel: STF-U

STF-U Laser: FJX DIOD-70

FJX DIOD-70 Stock: Siege Wire Stock

Siege Wire Stock Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Rear Grip: SUR-160

It’s early days but the FTAC Siege is proving to be a popular choice already in Warzone 2. According to WZ Ranked, the machine pistol currently ranks 15th in usage rate ahead of competitors such as the STB 556, PDSW 528, and MX9.

The FTAC Siege is the joint most used pistol in Warzone 2 alongside the X13 Auto. Both have a 1.3% usage rate followed by the .50 GS at 0.5% and GS Magna at 0.3%.

A key difference between the Siege and X13 Auto is that the former was only added in Season 3 Reloaded. Many players won’t have unlocked it yet so it’s possible that the automatic handgun could rise in popularity as the season progresses.