Best GS Magna MW2 loadout: Class setup, attachments & perks

The GS Magna is a fully automatic version of the .50 GS added in Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 Reloaded. If you’re looking for a top-tier setup to dominate with we’ve got just the thing, here’s our best GS Magna loadout in MW2.

Introduced in Season 3 Reloaded, the GS Magna is a full auto rendition of the .50 GS, better known as the Desert Eagle.

The GS Magna is a powerful handgun that whilst difficult to control can annihilate enemies unfortunate enough to get close to it. It won’t be for everyone but in the right hands, the Magna is one of the best secondaries in Modern Warfare 2.

Here’s the best loadout for the GS Magna, including the attachments, perks, and equipment to use.

Best GS Magna MW2 Loadout

Attachments

Muzzle: Matuzek Crown

Matuzek Crown Barrel: SA Tyrant Fifty

SA Tyrant Fifty Underbarrel: TV Wrecker Grip

TV Wrecker Grip Magazine: 13 Round Mag

13 Round Mag Rear Grip: EXF Resistance Grip

When building the GS Magna the most important thing to improve is its heavy recoil. Unsurprisingly, making a pistol that chambers huge .50 AE rounds automatic doesn’t result in the most controllable gun.

To improve recoil it’s best to use both the Matuzek Crown and EXF Resistance Grip. When combined these make it much easier to stay on target when firing.

The SA Tyrant Fifty barrel further reduces recoil although the main benefit is the improved damage range and bullet velocity it provides. This attachment is key for extending the GS Magna’s effective range beyond just a few meters.

It’s worth using the 13 Round Mag as the GS Magna’s fast fire rate can rapidly dump a full magazine. Finally, the TV Wrecker Grip is an underbarrel that improves Hip Fire Accuracy with no downsides making it a superb attachment.

Best GS Magna MW2 class: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Cold Blooded

Cold Blooded Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Semtex

Semtex Tactical: Stim

The GS Magna’s limited range means that you’ll want to get up close and personal to make the most of it. Double Time is perfect for this as it doubles your tactical sprint duration. Equally, Tracker can make finding enemies and closing the gap on them easier.

Cold Blooded is a good choice for the Bonus Perk slot. It’s a good all purpose Perk that can save you from getting killed by enemy streaks.

For the Ultimate Perk, Ghost is the best choice as it keeps you off the radar, protecting you from UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors. This is useful for moving around the map more freely without being punished.

Your choice of equipment is flexible but the Semtex always makes for a fantastic lethal as it’s useful in a wide range of situations. A Stim is recommended for Tactical as it lets you heal up quickly and resets tactical sprint for getting around the map faster.

How to unlock the GS Magna in MW2

The GS Magna can be unlocked in MW2 by getting 30 Headshot Operator Kills using the .50 GS handgun. This challenge was added in Season 3 Reloaded alongside the GS Magna.

Alternatively, successfully extracting in DMZ with a GS Magna will also unlock the automatic pistol. This can either be looted from another player or dropped by a friend who has already unlocked the GS Magna.

Best GS Magna alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

Those who like the appeal of a hard hitting handgun should consider using either the .50 GS or Basilisk. Both are capable of one shot kills and have impressive range for a secondary.

Another option is to try out the FTAC Siege also released in Season 3 Reloaded. Much like the GS Magna, the Siege has a high fire rate and is excellent at close range.

