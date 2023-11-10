Best audio settings for Modern Warfare 3

The best Modern Warfare 3 audio settings can give you a huge advantage in the game, so here are all the options you should be adjusting.

Modern Warfare 3 is finally here and players from around the world are busy adjusting to the new perks, guns, and maps. While utilizing the best Modern Warfare 3 loadouts will help increase your KDA, adjusting your audio options is also just as important.

After all, being able to hear enemy footsteps and communicate with your squad is incredibly important in the game. This is especially true if you wish to avoid any frustrating deaths. So, without further ado, here are the best audio settings in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Modern Warfare 3 audio settings

Activision Using the best Modern Warfare 3 audio settings can give you a big advantage.

Volumes

Audio Mix: Headphones Bass Boost

Headphones Bass Boost Master Volume: 70

70 Music Volume: 0

0 Dialogue Volume: 76

76 Effects Volume: 100

100 Voice Chat Volume: 50

50 Cinematic Music Volume: 0

Voice Chat

Voice Chat: On

On Game Voice Channel: Party Only

Party Only Last Words Voice Chat: Off

Off Proximity Chat: Off

Microphone

Microphone Mode: Push to Talk

Subtitles

Subtitles: Default

Default Multiplayer: Off

Off Subtitles Size: Default

Default Subtitles Background Opacity: 0

Functionality

Mono Audio: Off

Off Reduce Tinnitus Sound: On

On War Tracks as Passenger: Off

Off Juggernaut Music: Off

Off Hit Marker Sound Effects: Classic

Classic Mute Game When Minimized: Off

Best Modern Warfare 3 audio settings to hear footsteps

Activision These best Modern Warfare 3 audio settings will enable you to clearly hear footsteps.

The best Modern Warfare 3 settings use Headphones Bass Boost, which helps make footsteps sound clearer. This enables you to avoid enemies from sneaking up on you and increases your awareness of nearby opponents.

Next up, you want to set the Master Volume to around 70 so you can hear your teammates over comms, without sacrificing too much in-game sound. We also recommend turning off any sound effects that don’t provide any advantages.

Turning off the in-game Music Volume and adjusting the Dialogue Volume will ensure you aren’t bombarded with overly loud sounds that distract you from your gameplay. Lastly, be sure to have the Effects Volume maxed out so that you can hear enemy gunshots – an area that is always pivotal for finding the whereabouts of even the sneakiest enemies.

As always, be sure to play around with the settings to see what works best for you. After all, the best Modern Warfare 3 settings will change depending on your preferences, but the above is a good baseline to aim for.

So, there you have it, those are the best Modern Warfare 3 audio settings that you can use in the game. Be sure to check out our Call of Duty page for all the latest news and guides surrounding Modern Warfare 3.

