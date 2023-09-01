All Modern Warfare 3 Boots & Gloves perks leaked

Modern Warfare 3 is due to launch on November 10, bringing with it a number of huge changes to Call of Duty. One of those is the use of ‘gear’ as perks, and these leaked sets of boots and gloves could give you a good idea of what to expect from them.

In MW3, it looks like the traditional perk system has been foregone in favor of using gear, according to rumors online. Boots changes to movement, such as operating as a Dead Silence perk, gloves for weapon handling, and more are expected to be leaked or announced in the coming weeks.

Thanks to new leaks that came out in the early hours of September 1, players have a better idea of some of the gear slots that will be available and what different types will do.

Here’s what has been shared online by leaker El Bobberto — though, of course, with nothing confirmed, these may not be 100% accurate by the time the game launches.

All Boots perks in Modern Warfare 3

Canvas Sneakers – Eliminates footstep sounds.

Stalker Boots – Increased strafe & ADS movement speed.

Tactical Pads – Increases slide distance & allows for full ADS while sliding. Increases stance transition speeds & crouched movement speed.

Ultra Light Boots – Increases movement & swim speed. Reduces noise while swimming.

Running Sneakers – Increases Tac Sprint duration & reduces refresh time.

Climbing Boots – Increased climbing & mantling speed. Reduces fall damage.

All Gloves perks in Modern Warfare 3

Assault Gloves – While jumping, accuracy and time to ADS is improved.

Custom Gloves – Increased weapon swap speed.

Scavenger Gloves – Resupply ammo and throwing knives from dead players.

Specialist Gloves – Throw equipment further. Reset fuse timer on thrown back grenades.

Tactical Combat Gloves – Enables reloading while sprinting.

Marksman Gloves – Reduced sway and flinch while ADS.

For the most part, you can figure out what traditional perks these items would typically relate to. For example, Running Sneakers are like Marathon, while Canvas Sneakers are like Dead Silence/Ninja.

It remains to be seen what exactly this refined perk system will look like when Modern Warfare 3 does finally launch, but this can already give us an idea of the type of gear we’re going to want to use when it arrives.