Jake Paul next fight: Mike Tyson bout rescheduled amid KSI plan

Boxing fans worldwide were left disappointed when Jake Paul’s fight with Mike Tyson was postponed on medical grounds.

Paul and Tyson were set to meet in the ring at the AT&T Stadium on July 20 in front of a packed house in Arlington, Texas. However, those plans have been delayed due to medical concerns surrounding Tyson.

Tyson took ill on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on Sunday, May 26, after a mouth ulcer caused the 57-year-old to become dizzy in the air.

Paramedics were required to treat the former heavyweight champion of the world once the plane landed in LAX airport and despite Tyson reassuring fans he was fine, doctors have recommended he does “minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations”.

Article continues after ad

As such, the fight has been postponed, and although it is expected to be rescheduled, Paul has no shortage of suitors for his next fight if that plan does not materialize.

Article continues after ad

As such, Dexerto Sport has taken a look at the many options at Paul’s disposal as he looks towards his next fight.

Mike Tyson fight to be rescheduled

It is expected that Paul vs Tyson will still go ahead in the final quarter of 2024, with a new fight date to be announced no later than Friday, June 7.

In a statement released by Most Valuable Promotions, the timeline for a revised date was set out.

Article continues after ad

It read: “Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.

“The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.

“Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring.

Article continues after ad

“MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes.

Article continues after ad

“The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th.”

Associated Press Mike Tyson (L) and Jake Paul (R) look at one another during their press conference

Tyson alternatives

However, should Tyson not be fit to fight Paul, there are a number of alternative suitors that could step in to face Paul next.

UFC legend Chael Sonnen claimed he was the backup to Tyson in the initial contract, while boxer Ryan Garcia also threw his hat into the ring.

Former world super-middleweight champion Sakio Bika has also been forthright in his desire to face Paul, and current BKFC and former UFC fighter Mike Perry has also registered an interest.

Then there is also a Tommy Fury rematch that would whet the appetite of fight fans, although Fury isn’t set to return to action until the end of 2024 after a hand operation.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Even Paul’s brother, Logan Paul, offered himself as a possible opponent, tweeting his brother: “So Mike Tyson’s out? I’ll step in and we can settle this once and for all @jakepaul.”

KSI plan

But the most eye catching exchange since the postponement of the Tyson fight has been between Paul and KSI.

The pair have a longstanding rivalry with both men keen to cement themselves as the number one influencer boxer in the world. Both fighters share a loss to Tommy Fury on their record, while Paul would look to avenge his brother, Logan Paul’s loss to KSI back in 2019.

Article continues after ad

Paul tweeted KSI in the immediate aftermath of the Tyson postponement suggesting his rival should step in to fight him on July 20.

He said: “KSI’s coach saying he is over 200lbs right now? So no weight excuses… Let’s run it for July 20th and then Paul Tyson in October / November.”

Article continues after ad

KSI hit back claiming he has a fight lined up in August but would fight Paul in December instead. He replied: “I’ve already got a fight lined up in August. Instead of you fighting an OAP at the end of the year (no one wants to see this), fight me in December instead.”

Article continues after ad

Paul then confirmed his revised schedule for a new fight with Tyson at the back end of 2024 but proposed a February 2025 bout with KSI after that.

He said: “I just gave KSI and his forehead the opportunity again for July. He said he’s fighting in August. Cool. I’m fighting in October/November. February it is, 200 lbs, MSG, NYC. Get it done @MostVpromotions.”

To which KSI hit back, reiterating his desire to fight Paul in December. He said: “You asked for 185 Jake you fraudulent t**t. The old folks home has run out of options. This is all just noise. You don’t really want to fight. December, let’s run it at 185. No bulls**t. No excuses.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

KSI is rumored to be fighting former British world champion Amir Khan in August. Should he win through his next fight, and Paul beats Tyson in their revised fight date, there would not be a bigger fight to make than Paul vs KSI on the influencer stage.

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.

Head over to our influencer boxing hub to stay tuned to all the best fights.