Concern growing Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight will be canceled completely – report

Concerns are mounting that Mike Tyson and Jake Paul’s long-awaited boxing match could be canceled completely after the fight was postponed due to Tyson’s medical issues.

Jake Paul’s upcoming fight with ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson has been criticized by just about everyone in the combat sports world, with UFC President Dana White calling it “ridiculous” and Floyd Mayweather Jr accusing Paul of “stealing money” with the bout.

The fight has already had to be postponed due to Tyson suffering an ulcer flare-up, and was advised by his doctors to lighten his training and recover.

While the fight’s new date is scheduled to be announced on June 7, according to Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, the possibility of the fight even happening is up in the air with “genuine concern” growing from other boxers on the card and people involved.

“There is genuine concern from people that are also on the card, I mean, there are another number of fights that are on the card, about this specific card moving forward,” he said during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show. “They’re saying it’s a minor ulcer issue, but I don’t think anything’s minor at that stage of your life, especially when it comes to putting yourself in the proper shape to fight a professional boxing match.”

Mannix further added that he’d heard the plan is still to reschedule the fight for October or November, and that he had been following Tyson around New York to get time with him, but was constantly told the 57-year-old was in “intensive training mode,” which could have added to the medical issue.

“There is some concern among people involved in the fight that the Paul – Tyson fight might not go through at all, and some of the fighters on this card might be looking for lifeboats to appear on other cards going forward,” he explained.

“I don’t think it’s completely off. It’s certainly not out of the question, but again, there are people involved expressing skepticism that this specific fight is gonna move forward.”

Thus far, it appears that the fight is still a-go, with the new date slated to be announced on June 7. The bout, should it go ahead, will also mark Netflix’s boxing debut, with the event being broadcasted on the platform in a first for the streaming company.

