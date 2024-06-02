KSI potentially facing retired boxing world champion in next fight

KSI faced off against Tommy Fury in October 2023. Now, he’s taking on IShowSpeed.

YouTube star turned boxer, KSI, may be stepping into the ring with retired boxing world champion Amir Khan in his next bout.

Following a loss to the hands of Tommy Fury in October 2023, KSI has been gearing up to get back into the ring ever since.

The Prime co-founder has eyed up a rematch with Tommy Fury, a mega-fight with Jake Paul, and even a bout with the likes of UFC star Conor McGregor. However, it looks like we’ll be seeing him touch gloves with a former boxing champion.

After Mike Tyson suffered a recent medical emergency, his fight with Jake Paul has been left up in the air, which has lead to the YouTuber clashing with long-time rival KSI online.

With the two firing shots at each other, Paul suggested that KSI may be stepping into the ring with Amir Khan after the British YouTuber revealed he has a fight lined up for August.

Surprisingly, Khan didn’t keep quiet, responding to ‘The Problem Child’ in a repost on Twitter/X further suggesting that he will be going blow-for-blow with KSI — and then Jake’s next on the list.

“If he dies he dies,” the retired boxer wrote. “Then f**k @JakePaul up.”

“You will kill the forehead if you actually take it serious,” Paul hit back. “Then we can run it in February and I’m going to splatter you like Prescott.”

Khan took a step back from boxing in 2022 after testing for the performance-enhancing drug Ostarine. The 38-year-old, who held light-welterweight world championships between 2009 and 2012, was slammed with a two-year suspension, which lasted till April 2024.

Still, fans want to see KSI and Jake Paul finally cross paths. But, negotiations are proving to be difficult, with the two sides unable to agree on terms.