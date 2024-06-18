Jake Paul vs Mike Perry confirmed after Mike Tyson fight delay

Jake Paul has found a new opponent to battle on July 20 after he was forced to postpone his bout with boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Rumors of Jake Paul taking on former UFC fighter Mike Perry first surfaced following ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson’s decision to postpone his return to the ring following an ulcer flare-up, and was advised by his doctors to lighten his training and recover.

On June 18, Paul confirmed that he was swapping Mikes for July 20, with 14-8 MMA fighter Mike Perry agreeing to take him on.

However, instead of battling it out in Texas on Netflix, this fight will be taking place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida.

Associated Press Jake Paul is set to take on Mike Perry on July 20.

According to Paul, the moment his fight with Tyson was delayed, he knew he still wanted an opponent for July 20. Although his brother, Logan, hinted that he would be down to fill in for Tyson and even approached Netflix to make it happen, it seems like the streaming platform is keen on broadcasting Tyson’s return.

“When Paul vs. Tyson was rescheduled, I knew immediately that I wanted to still fight on Saturday, July 20. Now, as I prepare for my fight against Iron Mike, there’s no better opponent for me than Mike Perry,” Paul said.

“He’s a proven knockout artist who has shown to be a maniac in and out of the ring. This is the perfect experience for me to gain in advance of facing Mike Tyson. But getting that experience comes with risk. Those who know me know I’m a risk taker and while ‘Platinum’ Perry might try to end me, I’m Titanium Jake Paul and I fear no man. I’m going to get the W and give everyone a preview of what I’m bringing to the ring against Mike Tyson.”

Perry, meanwhile, has promised to give fans one hell of a fight and will “put the Platinum pressure on The Problem Child.”

While the bout has only just been announced, rumors of the contest have been spreading for awhile, leading to some former UFC legends warning Jake against fighting Perry.

Former UFC champ Micheal Bisping called it a “tremendous mistake” for Jake, praising Perry as the “epitome of a real fighter.”

Paul, meanwhile, seems undeterred and appears as confident as ever once the fight was made official.

“The fact is every opponent has touched the floor. Five months until Tyson and I go to war. So in the meantime, me and Perry are going to make Tampa roar,” Paul proclaimed. “I fear no man, anytime, anywhere, anyplace.”

Paul is still slated to take on Tyson later this year on Friday, November 15.