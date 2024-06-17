Jake Paul reveals Mike Tyson’s brutal threat as superfight rescheduled

Jake Paul has revealed a message that Mike Tyson sent to his team after their superfight had to be rescheduled for November, with critics claiming the boxing legend is “too old” to step into the ring.

In mid-March, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson shocked the boxing world as they announced that they were planning to fight in Dallas, Texas in July. The fight, which is going to be Netflix’s first foray into streaming live sports, has since been rescheduled for November.

The rescheduling of the superfight follows Tyson suffering an ulcer flare-up during a flight to Miami. The former Heavyweight champion said he was fine shortly after the medical incident and tried to downplay the need for a cancellation. Yet, that’s exactly what happened.

While some critics have said that ‘Iron’ Mike is ‘too old’ to take part in the fight, Jake has revealed what the 57-year-old told his team upon the fight being rescheduled. And, he’s not worried about the setback.

“Tell Mike Tyson that (he’s too old) because he does not give a s**t what anyone thinks,” the ‘Problem Child’ told TMZ Sports on June 15. “He is his own boss, he wants to fight me.

“He told my team ‘I don’t give a s**t about this, tell Jake I’m still going to rip his head and knock him the f**k out’ and this just bought him more time. So, tell Mike Tyson not to fight and to chill and see how that goes!”

Plenty of fighters – some boxers and others from the Mixed Martial Arts world – offered to step in for Tyson, but Jake hasn’t confirmed if he’ll fight any of them as a tune-up before he meets ‘Iron’ Mike at the end of the year. He has, though, admitted that he is “nervous” to meet the boxing legend in the ring.

It also remains to be seen what the knock-on effect on Jake’s MMA debut will be as well, given that was supposed to take place at the end of 2024.