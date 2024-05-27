Mike Tyson condition revealed after suffering medical emergency ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson reportedly required medical attention on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, just weeks before his huge fight with Jake Paul.

According to In Touch Weekly, passengers on the flight on Sunday evening received a message asking if a doctor was on board to help treat the boxing legend.

The report claims Tyson suffered an ulcer flare up 30 minutes before the plane was due to land and he became dizzy. Once the plane landed in Los Angeles, it was delayed another 25 minutes as the passengers waited to get off the plane while the paramedics dealt with the former world heavyweight champion.

It caused concern over whether Tyson’s fight against Paul, at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, which is scheduled for Saturday, July 20, would go ahead but a spokesperson has since told the Mirror that Tyson is “doing great”.

An eyewitness told In Touch Weekly: “Mike had some kind of medical emergency on the plane and paramedics boarded. Before the paramedics arrived the flight issued an announcement asking for a doctor — the message even came on everyone’s screens.

“There was a lot of buzz when he left the Admirals Club and got to the gate. A lot of fans recognised him, and a few people got pictures.

“He was very accommodating and then he was escorted away from the gate because the flight was delayed because the gate person said that the plane was too hot because it had been sitting all day and had to cool down.

“He was in first class, but we were an exit row and the stewardess was very chatty. They asked us to stay on the plane and landed so paramedics could enter.

“She said something like, ‘He’s a really important passenger so we want to make sure he’s OK.’ I knew it was him, but I just mouthed the words ‘Mike Tyson’ and she nodded her head yes.”

Tyson, 57, has warned Paul, 27, his life will be on the line when the two fighters meet in the ring. It will mark Tyson’s first professional fight since 2005, while Paul will look to improve on his 9-1 boxing record.