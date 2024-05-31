Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson postponed with timeline for new date confirmed

The highly anticipated boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul has been postponed following Tyson’s “medical emergency” on May 27.

‘Iron Mike’ was scheduled to fight Jake Paul at AT&T Stadium on July 20 in front of a packed house in Arlington, Texas. However, those plans have been delayed due to medical concerns around Tyson.

During Tyson’s May 27 flight from Miami to Los Angeles, he became nauseous and dizzy, leading to a brief 30-minute delay as the 57-year-old fighter was tended to.

In the aftermath, Tyson and Paul shot down rumors of the bout getting pushed back… but only a few days later, Most Valuable Promotions announced Friday that it would be postponed.

“The upcoming, highly-anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed,” MVP rep Liz Keller said in a written statement to fans.

“During a follow-up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare-up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.

“Both Mike and Jake are in agreement that it is only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level.

“The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.

“Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring.

“MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes.

“The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th.”

Also included in the statement was an apology from Tyson to his fans.

“I want to thank my fans around the world for their support and understanding during this time,” the prolific boxer said.

“Unfortunately, due to my ulcer flare-up, I have been advised by my doctor to lighten my training for a few weeks to rest and recover.

“My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s, and I will be back to my full training schedule soon.

“Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good.

“I appreciate everyone’s patience and can’t wait to deliver an unforgettable performance later this year.”

His opponent weighed in as well, with Paul backing the decision to postpone the fight, saying:

“I fully support postponing the event so Mike Tyson has no excuses come fight night.

“My fans know I don’t want to face ‘Iron Mike’ at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake – when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish.

“Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup.”

It is unclear when the new date will be, as MVP announced that an official rescheduling of the event will occur by June 7.

Netflix, who plans to stream the match to its worldwide audience, revealed on X that fans should “stay tuned for the new fight date to be announced by the end of the week.”

Until then, fans must wait for Tyson, a former world champion, to take the ring against Paul, the social media star turned boxer.