KSI boxing history: Record, weight class, opponents

KSI has been a big name in boxing for over four years and owns a strong record against influencer competition in exhibition and professional bouts.

Born Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, KSI has fought six times in his boxing career and has one loss, but there’s more to his record than that.

Here’s everything you need to know about KSI’s record as a boxer.

What is KSI’s boxing record?

KSI is 4-1 in his boxing career. Although his win-loss total amounts to five fights, KSI actually has a sixth bout on his record.

One of his matches against Joe Fournier on May 23, 2023 was ruled a no contest after he struck Fournier with his elbow.

When did KSI start boxing?

KSI made his boxing debut against Logan Paul on November 9, 2019 when the English social media star earned a split decision victory over Paul in a six-round bout.

What weight class does KSI fight in?

KSI fights in the cruiserweight division. He weighed in at 187.2 pounds in his first fight against Paul and 181.3 pounds in his most recent bout against Tommy Fury.

Who has been KSI’s biggest opponent?

KSI’s two biggest fights were his debut against Logan Paul and his bout with Tommy Fury.

Paul is the most popular and successful opponent that KSI has faced. However, Fury, the younger brother of lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, is the most skilled and accomplished boxer that KSI has gotten in the ring with.

Is KSI looking to carve out a long-term boxing career?

KSI has not fought since his loss to Fury on October 14, 2023. He does, however, want a fight with Jake Paul and has spoken in the past about wanting to be the best boxer in the influencer space.

In October of 2023, KSI said that he felt like he was retired when speaking to Logan Paul on his “Impulsive” podcast.