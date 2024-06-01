Jake Paul “heartbroken” after Mike Tyson fight is postponed

Jake Paul told fans he was “heartbroken” after hearing that his boxing match vs Mike Tyson would be postponed until further notice.

Paul and Tyson were originally slated to meet on July 20 in Arlington, Texas, in a match between the social media star turned pro boxer and the legendary heavyweight.

However, due to health concerns surrounding Tyson, the fight will no longer take place on the scheduled date as ‘Iron Mike’ heeds medical advice to ease up on training.

The former world champion suffered an ulcer flare-up during his May 27 flight from Miami to Los Angeles, which resulted in immediate concern from fans online.

While Tyson tried to downplay the worries, medical professionals believe light training is best for the 57-year-old after the flare-up.

According to the statement released by Most Valuable Promotions, Tyson will do minimal workouts for the next few weeks. Then, he will return to training with no limitations.

As such, Paul took to social media to express his somber feelings over the postponement of his match vs Tyson.

“Obviously, devastating news. I am heartbroken,” Paul told fans. “Speechless, gutted. Like, we’ve been working so hard over here.

“But I do value Mike’s health first and foremost — I love that guy. I have so much respect for him, and I want Mike to be healthy.

“I’m ready whenever you are. This is too big of an opportunity. I think this fight is going to change the world.”

Paul has met criticism from some in the boxing community since he agreed to the fight. And following Tyson’s health concerns, those comments only ramped up.

However, according to Tyson himself, he’s still ready to go. And he promised to knock ‘The Problem Child’ out when they finally meet in the ring.

“Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time. But in the end, you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good,” the legend said in a written statement.

Now, all that fans can do is wait, as Netflix has promised a new fight date “by the end of next week.”