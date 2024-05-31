Ryan Garcia wants to agree reduced boxing ban over drug contamination claim

Ryan Garcia and his team are seeking a compromise with the boxing commission after discovering that two supplements were contaminated before his fight with Devin Haney.

Garcia stunned the boxing world by defeating the previously undefeated Haney during their April 20 match in Brooklyn, New York.

However, news broke soon after, stating that Garcia had tested positive for a banned substance known as Ostarine, casting doubt on his victory.

The 25-year-old immediately attempted to discredit the negative test, claiming that it was nothing more than supplement contamination to blame.

According to Garcia’s legal team, the latest development in the whirlwind saga provided a glimmer of hope for the Victorville, California native.

Article continues after ad

In a statement released by Paul Greene, Garcia’s legal representative, he said the following:

“The test results from samples of two supplements declared by Ryan Garcia on VADA Doping Control Forms, signed on April 19th and 20th, have returned positive for Ostarine contamination.

Article continues after ad

“This confirms what we have consistently maintained: Ryan was a victim of supplement contamination and has never intentionally used any banned or performance-enhancing substances.

“Any claims to the contrary, questioning Ryan’s integrity as a clean fighter, are unequivocally false and defamatory.

(Associated Press)

“Throughout his career, Ryan has voluntarily submitted to numerous tests, all of which have returned negative results, underscoring his commitment to fair and clean competition.

Article continues after ad

“Additionally, multiple negative tests leading up to his fight against Haney further affirm his clean record.

“The ultra-low levels of Ostarine detected in his samples, in the billionth of a gram range, along with his clean hair sample, proves contamination rather than intentional ingestion.

“The recent test results reiterate this. A press conference will be held next week to provide more insight and answer questions.”

Later, Greene declared that they were communicating with the boxing commission and hoping to reach a compromise on Garcia’s potential sanction.

Article continues after ad

“We understand Ryan’s going to get some kind of sanction, but we feel like, given this evidence, now it should be a light sanction.”

Article continues after ad

Greene mentioned that their goal is for the sanction to last “four months or less” so the fighter can put this behind him and resume his career.

Garcia, 25, has an impressive 25-1 record in the ring. But it is unclear if the commission will overturn his most recent victory over Haney.