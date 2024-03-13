2024 boxing schedule: All the key dates and fight nights including Fury vs Usyk

2024 boxing schedule: All the key dates and fight nights including Fury vs UsykAttentie Attentie/Unsplashed
2024 could prove to be one of the best yet for boxing with some major fights being talked about this calendar year.
2023 saw another two undisputed champions crowned as Terence Crawford became the first man to be undisputed champion in two weight classes after outclassing welterweight rival Errol Spence Jr.
That feat was then matched by Naoya Inoue who became undisputed champion at super-bantamweight just 12 months after becoming undisputed champion at bantamweight.
Oleksandr Usyk will look to become the third member of that exclusive club this year when he takes on Tyson Fury to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, almost six years on since achieving the same feat at cruiserweight.
The bout is one of many exciting fights already slated for 2024 and Dexerto Sport has rounded up all of the major boxing events confirmed so far this year.
January
Saturday, January 13 – Quebec City, Canada
Artur Beterbiev vs Callum Smith (WBC, IBF and WBO world light-heavyweight titles)
Beterbiev won via TKO in round seven.
Saturday, January 20 – Liverpool, UK
Natasha Jonas vs Mikaela Mayer (IBF welterweight world title)
Jonas won via split decision
Tuesday, January 23 – Osaka, Japan
Kenshiro Teraji vs Carlos Canizales (WBA and WBC light-flyweight world titles)
Teraji won via majority decision
Artem Dalakian vs Seigo Yuri Akui (WBA flyweight world title)
Yuri Akui won via unanimous decision
Saturday, January 27 – Arizona, USA
Jaime Munguia vs John Ryder (super-middleweight)
Munguia won via TKO in the ninth round
February
Saturday, February 3 – London, UK
Joshua Buatsi vs Dan Azeez (European and British light-heavyweight title)
Buatsi won via unanimous decision
Adam Azim vs Enock Poulsen (European super-lightweight title)
Azim won via KO in the fifth round
Saturday, February 3 – Las Vegas, USA
Conor Benn vs Peter Dobson (welterweight)
Benn won via unanimous decision
Thursday, February 8 – Las Vegas, USA
Teofimo Lopez vs Jamaine Ortiz (WBO super-lightweight world title)
Lopez won via unanimous decision
Keyshawn Davis vs Jose Pedraza (lightweight)
Davis won via TKO in the sixth round
Saturday, February 10 – London, UK
Hamzah Sheeraz vs Liam Williams (middleweight)
Sheeraz won via TKO in the first round
Saturday, February 10 – London, UK
Liam Dillon vs Reece Bellotti (British and commonwealth super-featherweight titles)
Bellotti won via unanimous decision
Friday, February 16 – New York, USA
O’Shaquie Foster vs Abraham Nova (WBC super-featherweight world title)
Foster won via unanimous decision
Friday, February 16 – Oaxaca, Mexico
Adrian Curiel vs Sivenathi Nontshinga (IBF light-flyweight world title)
Nontshinga won via TKO in the 10th round
Saturday, February 24 – Tokyo, Japan
Alexandro Santiago vs Junto Nakatani (WBC bantamweight world title)
Takuma Inoue vs Jerwin Ancajas (WBA bantamweight world title)
Kosei Tanaka vs Christian Bacasegua (WBO super-flyweight world title)
Nakatani won via TKO in the sixth round
Inoue won via KO in the ninth round
Tanaka won via unanimous decision
Saturday, February 24 – Florida, USA
Edgar Berlanga vs Padraig McCrory (super-middleweight)
Berlanga won via KO in the sixth round
March
Saturday, March 2 – Puerto Rico
Amanda Serrano vs Nina Meinke (WBA, IBF and WBO featherweight world titles)
Fight postponed after Serrano not cleared to fight for medical reasons
Jake Paul vs Ryan Bourland (cruiserweight)
Paul won via TKO in the first round
Saturday, March 2 – New York, USA
Otabek Kholmatov vs Raymond Ford (WBA featherweight world title)
Ford won via TKO in the 12th round
Luis Alberto Lopez vs Reiya Abe (IBF featherweight world title)
Lopez won via TKO in the eighth round.
Saturday, March 9 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou (heavyweight)
Joshua won via KO in the second round
Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker (WBO interim heavyweight world title)
Parker won via majority decision
Rey Vargas vs Nick Ball (WBC featherweight world title)
Fight ended as a split decision draw
Saturday, March 16 – Birmingham, UK
Nathan Heaney vs Brad Pauls (British middleweight title)
Liam Davies vs Erik Robles (IBO super-bantamweight world title)
Joe Joyce vs Kash Ali (heavyweight)
Saturday, March 16 – Las Vegas, USA
William Zepeda vs Maxi Hughes (lightweight)
Saturday, March 23 – Sheffield, UK
Dalton Smith vs Jose Zepeda (super-lightweight)
Sandy Ryan vs Terri Harper (WBO world welterweight title)
Friday, March 29 – Arizona, USA
Oscar Valdez vs Liam Wilson (super-featherweight)
Seniesa Estrada vs Yokasta Valle (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO world minimumweight titles)
Saturday, March 30 – Las Vegas, USA
Tim Tszyu vs Keith Thurman (super-welterweight)
Saturday, March 30 – Los Angeles, USA
Arsen Goulamirian vs Gilberto Ramirez (WBA cruiserweight world title)
Sunday, March 31 – Nagoya, Japan
Middleweight prize fighter tournament
Sunday, March 31 – London, UK
Fabio Wardley vs Frazer Clarke (British and Commonwealth heavyweight titles)
April
Saturday, April 6 – Falkensee, Germany
Bakhram Murtazaliev vs Jack Culcay (IBF super-welterweight world title)
Saturday, April 6 – Las Vegas, USA
Richardson Hitchins vs Gustavo Lemos (super-lightweight)
Diego Pacheco vs Shawn McCalman (super-middleweight)
Saturday, April 13 – Manchester, UK
Zelfa Barrett vs Jordan Gill (super-featherweight)
Ellie Scotney vs Segolene Lefebvre (IBF and WBO super-bantamweight world titles)
Rhiannon Dixon vs Karen Elizabeth Carabajal (WBO super-lightweight world title)
Saturday, April 20 – Las Vegas, USA
Devin Haney vs Ryan Garcia (WBC super-lightweight world title)
Saturday, April 27 – Leeds, UK
Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall II (super-lightweight)
May
Saturday, May 4 – Las Vegas, USA
Canelo Alvarez vs Jaime Munguia (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO super-middleweight world titles)
Sunday, May 12 – Perth, Australia
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs George Kambosos Jr (IBF lightweight world title)
Saturday, May 18 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight world titles)
Jai Opetaia vs Mairis Briedis II (IBF cruiserweight world title)
Joe Cordina vs Anthony Cacace (IBF super-featherweight world title)
June
Saturday, June 1 – Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol (WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO light-heavyweight world titles)
July
Saturday, July 20 – Texas, USA
Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson