Jake Paul vows to f**k Mike Tyson up after medical scare

Jake Paul has told Mike Tyson he is going to “f**k him up” just days after ‘Iron Mike’ suffered a medical scare which cast doubt over their upcoming fight.

Paul will face Tyson at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, July 20, but the fight has faced much criticism, with Tyson more than 30 years his senior.

The scrutiny only intensified on Sunday evening, when Tyson took ill on a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, after a mouth ulcer caused the 57-year-old to become dizzy in the air.

Paramedics were required to treat Tyson once the plane landed at LAX but a statement from his representatives assured fight fans he was “feeling great”.

Tyson has since confirmed the fight with Paul will go ahead but it has done little to dampen criticism of the fight from its detractors.

Paul took to social media in the aftermath of Tyson’s health scare to assure fans “nothing’s changed” in terms of the fight going ahead and in his latest BS W/ Jake Paul podcast episode, he has told fans he will win easily against the former heavyweight champion of the world.

“I am certain I am going to win,” Paul said.

“I am going to f**k him up. It might be easy, actually. He doesn’t want that smoke. It is a professional fight now so it is just war. I am going to f**k him up.

“In the most respectful way possible because I do love him. But you can love a son and you still have to discipline him.”

Topic starts 33:30

In his prime, Tyson was one of the most ferocious world heavyweight champions in the history of the sport. But the fight has drawn ire from the boxing public, given Tyson has not fought professionally since 2005.

Nonetheless, tickets have flown off the shelves and Netflix, who will broadcast the show, are expecting huge numbers of people to tune into the fight.

And Paul admitted he hadn’t realized the scope of the fight and how much it has captured the public’s imagination.

“It is crazy,” Paul said of the reaction to the fight.

“It is very surreal because I just feel like a normal person from Ohio and I am doing massive s**t like that and the whole world is paying attention

“I don’t realize the scope of it. I have had dreams of this, the career I wanted, the path I wanted, to fight the biggest names but for it to actually happen now. I don’t realize it.

“I am mostly in Puerto Rico, just training every day in my house. That is why I try to inspire people. I truly believe if I can do it, someone else can.”

Fighters are already queuing up to replace Tyson, should he not be fit enough to take to the ring. Ryan Garcia has offered to step in for ‘Iron Mike’, while UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen has claimed he is the backup fighter should Tyson pull out.

