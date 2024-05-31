Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: Ryan Garcia, Chael Sonnen & others who can replace “Iron Mike”

Mike Tyson has a number of replacements waiting in the wings to fight Jake Paul if the 57-year-old is not physically fit enough to take on ‘The Problem Child’ later this year.

Tyson, 57, suffered a medical emergency after an ulcer flare up during a flight. Reports claimed that ‘Iron Mike‘ became dizzy as paramedics treated the former heavyweight champion after touching down on the ground.

The boxing legend has since confirmed that he is back to 100% – but doubts still persist over whether or not the veteran will be in good enough health to take on Paul.

As rumors swirl over Tyson’s condition ahead of their July 20 fight, Dexerto Sport has taken a look at the replacements that could be set to step in to fight Paul if needed.

Article continues after ad

Ryan Garcia

Ryan Garcia has told Paul that he will be willing to step in and fight him if Tyson is unable to.

Article continues after ad

‘King Ry’, who is coming off a controversial upset win over Devin Haney – testing positive for the performance enhancing drug ostarine – shared a screenshot of a DM with Paul offering to fight him instead.

“Jakey boo. If you down to fight, if Mike can’t do it, let me know, I will fill in,” Garcia said.

There are some issues with his offer, not least the drug scandal hanging over him. But Paul has stepped in weight and is much heavier than Garcia.

Article continues after ad

However, Garcia’s professional resume vastly outweighs the YouTuber, meaning that Paul could well be reluctant to take the fight regardless of the weight difference.

Chael Sonnen

Next up we have Chael Sonnen, the former UFC star who claimed that he is the backup choice to fight Paul if Tyson is unable to.

“I guess it was wise of Jake Paul to write me into the contract as Tyson’s backup, wasn’t it???” Sonnen posted on social media after the news about Tyson’s medical emergency surfaced.

Article continues after ad

The next day he added: “If Jake Paul realizes he might be fighting ME in a month, HE may be the one having a heart attack.”

Article continues after ad

Sakio Bika

Former WBC super-middleweight champion, Sakio Bika, has also insisted that he will fight Paul if Tyson is unable to.

“I am deeply concerned to hear that Mike Tyson is unwell. I wish him a speedy recovery,” Bika told World Boxing News. “It would be unfortunate if he is unable to compete as planned.

“If the opportunity arises for me to step in and face Jake Paul, I would be honorer to do so. As a professional boxer, I am always prepared to take on new challenges and showcase my skills in the ring.”

“Jake Paul is a formidable opponent,” he added. “I would approach the fight with determination and focus, but my thoughts are with Mike Tyson, and I am ready to step up if needed.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Mike Perry

From one Mike to another – Mike Perry, the former UFC and current Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship star – has also volunteered to step in for Tyson.

Perry has wanted to fight Paul for a while, having sparred with him back in 2021 and reportedly signing to be Tommy Fury’s replacement ahead of ‘The Problem Child’s’ fight with the former Love Islander in 2023.

Taking to social media, Perry wrote: “If you ain’t really tryna do it Mike Tyson, I can handle your light work for you, I’ll pull up to the Netflix card. Let me know.”

Tommy Fury

Fury and Paul fought in 2023, with the younger brother of Tyson serving up the one and only defeat the American has had inside the boxing ring.

Article continues after ad

The judges awarded Fury a split-decision victory and it is safe to say that there is a score to settle between the pair.

Although Fury has not said he would step in for Tyson, given their history and rumors of a rematch clause in the contract, watch this space as a fight that could happen soon, if not on July 20.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: tommyfury Jake Paul (L) and Tommy Fury (R)

To make the fight work, Fury would have to speed up his self-imposed recovery timeline of “the end of the year” following surgery on his hand from an injury he had been nursing for years.

KSI

One of the biggest fights in influencer boxing history is brewing.

Article continues after ad

KSI has fought Paul’s brother, Logan, on two occasions and called out Jake in the ring after he beat Joe Weller. The pair have had a war of words for years but a fight has never materialized.

The Brit also became a victim to Fury when he fought last October and a contest between the two would attract a huge audience.

KSI even teased Paul online after posting a picture of Tyson in a wheelchair – which although proved to be prior to the ulcer flare-up – showed what the YouTuber really thought about the pair’s fight.

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Head over to our influencer boxing hub to stay tuned to all the best fights.