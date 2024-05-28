Mike Tyson reveals status of Jake Paul match amid medical concerns

Mike Tyson suffered a “medical emergency” on his May 27 flight, but the boxing legend confirmed to fans that his match vs Jake Paul is still on.

Doubt was cast on the much-anticipated boxing match between Tyson and Paul after the former world champion suffered a “medical emergency” on his flight from Miami to Los Angeles.

During Tyson’s cross-country trip, the 57-year-old reported feeling nauseous and dizzy after suffering what was described as a “stomach ulcer flare-up” in the final stretch of the flight.

Passengers received a message asking if any doctors were on board to help tend to a sick patron. One eyewitness says that a flight attendant confirmed that the individual was Tyson.

Article continues after ad

According to that same account, Tyson was in good spirits departing the plane. He even took time, amid the chaos, to snap pictures with fans on the way out.

As reports of a “medical emergency” surfaced, many boxing fans began wondering what it meant for Tyson’s July 20 Netflix match vs Jake Paul.

Article continues after ad

However, Tyson shut down the rumors only a day after the incident and even threw a verbal jab at Paul. “Now feeling 100% even though I don’t need to be to beat Jake Paul.”

Likewise, after news of Tyson’s medical issue surfaced, Paul immediately went to social media to downplay the concerns of canceling the match, accusing reporters of “making sh*t up” for clicks.

Article continues after ad

A spokesperson for Tyson later confirmed that the boxing legend was “doing great,” backing up the subsequent statements from both Paul and ‘Iron Mike.’

According to the two men, nothing has changed to jeopardize their march. As such, Tyson vs Paul is still on for July. It’ll take place in front of a packed house at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Tyson returns to professional boxing for the first time since 2005, while Paul looks to reach double digits in the win column, this time against one of the best boxers to ever live.