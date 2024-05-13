Mike Tyson warns Jake Paul that his “life is on the line” when they fight

‘Iron’ Mike Tyson returns to the boxing ring on July 20 against Jake Paul, with the two having their first face-to-face press conference on May 13 where the former world champion issued a major warning to the influencer.

At the onset of the long-awaited presser, which combat sports insider Ariel Helwani mediated, Paul received loud cheers when he came to the stage.

Likewise, fans met Tyson with an overwhelmingly positive reception. As both fighters settled in at the podium, ‘Iron Mike’ hit the crowd with a, “Let’s f****** go!”

Helwani, addressing Tyson as a living legend, asked why he took the fight against an opponent 30 years his junior, citing the immense backlash from boxing fans.

“It was a no-brainer. He’s the new up-and-coming guy on the scene,” Tyson remarked. “I like shaking the sports world to its core, and I’m doing it now.”

Moments later, Helwani questioned if Tyson took the fight with the goal of ending Paul’s ascension in the boxing scene.

“No, I really like Jake a lot,” the 57-year-old said sincerely before sending a bold warning to his challenger.

“But once he’s in that ring, he has to fight like his life is depending on it because it will be,” Tyson said, drawing oohs and awes from the packed house in New York City.

Many have voiced concerns over Tyson’s advanced age and the potential injuries he could suffer in the ring with Paul. ‘The Problem Child’ has even sent a similar warning to his opponent that it’s “do or die” when they step in the ring.

However, according to Tyson, those worries are placed on the wrong fighter. ‘Iron Mike’ says he won’t be taking it easy on Paul, even if the two share mutual respect toward one another.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson will take place at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas — a venue capable of holding nearly 100,000 people for the much-anticipated boxing match.

It also airs live on Netflix, marking the first endeavor by the streaming platform to join the live sports world. The card is accessible to all current subscribers at no extra charge.