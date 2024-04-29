SportsBoxing

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson confirmed to be a professional fight

Shay Robson
mike tyson walked out on jake paulInstagram/Jakepaul/miketyson

Jake Paul says a fight against Mike Tyson wouldn’t be as big.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson has been confirmed to be a professionally sanctioned fight, and will go on their official records.

YouTuber turned boxer Jake Paul is set to go blow-for-blow with one of the sports’ greatest Mike Tyson, held at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas for Netflix’s first live sports event.

Paul has faced a fair bit of backlash for the substantial 31-year age gap between the two. Many are concerned for the health of his opponent who may potentially suffer major injuries, stepping into the ring at 58 years old.

The fight was believed to be an exhibition bout, and wouldn’t be a licensed fight as revealed by ‘Iron Mike’ in an interview. However, Paul has since confirmed the fight to be a professional match on April 29.

“Mike Tyson wanted it to be a pro fight. Netflix wanted it to be a pro fight. So I agreed to make it a pro fight. Winner takes all,” he wrote on X.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson rules explained

The rules for the contest have sparked massive debate, with them being unclear and still up in the air since the fight was announced. However, the official rules for the fight have now been confirmed.

As aforementioned, the bout will be a professionally sanctioned match. Results will be recorded on both fighter’s official records.

Being a professional match, there will be no headguards. Fighters will be wearing 14oz gloves. Knockouts are permitted as they go head-to-head in eight 2-minute rounds.

Despite being warned by a doctor to wear headguards to prevent brain injury, fears have still been dismissed by Tyson’s coach Rafael Cordeiro, who insists the legendary boxer is still in excellent shape.

Furthermore, his coach firmly believes that fans will be in for a treat when the 58-year-old enters the ring on fight night. But we’ll just have to see how ‘The Problem Child’ handles one of the greatest boxers.

