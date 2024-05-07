Jake Paul reveals secret strategy for beating boxing legend Mike Tyson

Jake Paul will fight Mike Tyson on July 20 in front of a worldwide Netflix audience, and Paul’s deploying a creative strategy to defeat the legendary boxer.

The matchup of Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson is one of the most anticipated combat sporting events in recent memory, as the 27-year-old social media star aims to take down a titan of the boxing industry.

Paul, who hasn’t started his fight camp yet, acknowledged the power that Tyson still possesses in his right hand, even admitting he’s nervous as the July 20 match approaches.

However, after revealing to Shane Mosley that he is walking around weighing 230 pounds, Paul explained why bulking up for the Tyson fight is his secret weapon.

“It’s just like, shocking to people that that’s how much I weigh,” Paul remarked. “I think just because, normally, I’m fighting at like 200 [pounds] and walking around at like 210.

“I think I’ll get up to 240 and then probably cut down, so I’m way faster. But if I’m training for this camp at 240, and then I cut down to 220, it’s like I had a 20-pound weight vest on.

“So my muscles are going to be so much stronger, and that speed will come through.”

Paul then detailed his entire regimen for the Tyson match and how it differs — if at all — from other fights.

“Same training camp, essentially,” Paul said. “But there are a few minute differences, which I will elaborate on.

“The differentiators will be me being able to eat, which I’ve already noticed is so much better for recovery.

“And as well as sparring heavyweights. I’ll probably spar less because the heavyweights obviously punch harder and it’s more intense taking shots [from them].

“That’s the two biggest things, but the third is that we know what Tyson fights like. Interestingly enough, with a lot of my opponents, there’s not tons of footage.

“With Mike Tyson, there’s hours and hours of footage out there. So, we know exactly what he’s going to do.”

Paul is 30 years younger than Tyson, but he’s clearly not underestimating the former boxing world champion. He already has what he believes to be the winning game plan; now it’s time to implement it.