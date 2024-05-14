Former world champion claims Jake Paul is “buying scalps” ahead of Mike Tyson fight

Former cruiserweight world champion, Johnny Nelson, has claimed that Jake Paul is “buying scalps” ahead of his fight with Mike Tyson this summer.

Paul and Tyson will go toe-to-toe in the ring on July 20, in Arlington, Texas. There is a 30 year age gap between the pair, as ‘Iron Mike‘ enters the fight well beyond his prime years.

In fact, Tyson’s last professional fight came nearly 20 years ago back in 2005. This has left Nelson to question Paul’s tactics in choosing opponents who are over the hedge, something that he believes is a clear strategy from ‘The Problem Child‘.

“I know Mike, and I think what Jake Paul has done is buy scalps,” Nelson told Dexerto on behalf of BetVictor.

“You saw Jake Paul beat Anderson Silva. Do you think Jake Paul would have been able to do that against the Anderson Silva we know? The young version that was at the top of his game, no, he couldn’t have.

“What he’s done again, he’s buying a scalp in Mike Tyson. We know Mike, we respect him. We know how tremendous this man was and how much he dominated the heavyweight division. Jake Paul has bought a scalp.

“Tyson, if he’s going in for the money, well, go on, go for it. Anything other than the money, don’t do it man, don’t do it.

Jake Paul (L) and Mike Tyson (R) (Netflix)

“Honestly, if you’re going in for the money then it means, ‘I don’t care if I get turned over. I don’t care what happens to me, I’m getting paid $50 million. I’m 57-years-old. I’m getting paid $50 million to fight.’

“And if that’s what he’s going to do, and that’s what’s comfortable doing, that’s on him. But I am telling you now, if he gets turned over and turned over badly, it will haunt him for the rest of his life. The $50 million in the bank is not going to make any difference.

“Mike Tyson is older than his dad! Mike Tyson is my age! So, he’s just buying a scalp and so I don’t like to see but it’s going to happen. And I hope Tyson knocks him out. But I don’t think that’s going to happen.”

Former world cruiserweight champion, Johnny Nelson (Up Front)

Tyson, 57, will take on Paul, 27, on July, 20. The fight will be streamed live on Netflix, taking place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the NFL‘s Dallas Cowboys.

A mouth-watering $2 million VIP ticket package has already been revealed, ahead of their official sale on Thursday, May 16 at 12pm ET.

The fight has divided opinion in the boxing world. Tyson Fury has insisted that the bout is “fantastic for boxing,” while Anthony Joshua’s promoter, Eddie Hearn, dubbed it a “freak show.”

Some of the biggest concerns surrounding the fight are over the 30-year age gap between the pair, with fears touted by some that Tyson could potentially suffer major injuries during the bout.

But Tyson’s trainer, Rafael Cordeiro, has dismissed fears concerning the boxing legend’s health, insisting that the 57-year-old is in great shape.

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.