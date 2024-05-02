Jake Paul explains why the Mike Tyson fight is a win-win situation for him

The controversial boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson is on the horizon, and Paul believes that no matter the outcome of the fight, he will be a winner.

Since its announcement, boxing fans have questioned why the Paul vs. Tyson fight is even happening. Some have called out ‘The Problem Child,’ stating it’s a lose-lose situation for him.

Either he wins the match and gets criticized for beating up a man 30 years his elder, or he loses to a 58-year-old Tyson, who has been retired for nearly two decades.

But Paul disagrees with this stance. In an episode of BS w/ Jake Paul, the social media star turned boxer explained why it is impossible for him to lose on July 20.

Article continues after ad

“It’s a win-win for many reasons. First of all, it’s the biggest fight of the 21st century — up there with Mayweather vs. McGregor,” Paul said.

Article continues after ad

(Relevant conversation begins at 2:00 and ends at 8:42)

“And on Netflix, we are entering into potentially a streaming era of the sport of boxing, bringing that to fruition, and doing it in Dallas Cowboys stadium.

“The amount of kids that will sign up to go box the next day, the amount of people this will inspire. How electric of an event this will be; it’s a dream come true for me personally.”

He mentioned how vital the Netflix fight card will be for Most Valuable Promotions, promising a massive influx of cash from the event. It’s yet another reason why Paul believes he can’t lose.

Article continues after ad

The polarizing star then detailed how incredible his journey has been, from making ‘Vines’ to fighting one of the most popular boxers in history.

“I can’t believe it. Look at where I got in four years of boxing. It’s unbelievable. I’ve risen to the epitome, the highest level, and I get to step in there with one of the two most famous boxers to ever live.

Article continues after ad

“One being Muhammad Ali, and two being Mike Tyson. Just off of that, it’s a win.”

The fight will go on both men’s professional boxing records, so contrary to what Paul says, there will be a winner and a loser — barring a draw on the judges’ scorecards.

Article continues after ad

Even if Paul officially loses, his Most Valuable Promotions brand will only grow. And as he touched on during the podcast, it opens the door for a younger generation to get into boxing.

Plus, sharing the ring with someone he idolized his entire life is enough of a cherry on top to ensure Jake Paul leaves AT&T Stadium with a smile spanning from ear to ear.